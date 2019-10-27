Connect with us

Washington Post ridiculed over complimentary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The Washington Post has been a joke for a while, but the punchlines about the depiction of Islamic State founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Badhdadi are some of the funniest things the internet has delivered all day. Some publications referred to Bagdhadi as an “evil butcher of women and children,” a “radical Islamic terrorist,” the “evil head of the Islamic State,” and a “elusive terrorist and sadist.” WaPo decided to refer to him as an “austere religious scholar.”

Technically speaking, this is accurate. Technically speaking, Charles Manson was a motivational speaker. And it’s all because their goal is to downplay a victory for the Trump administration.

This is why so many people do not trust mainstream media. In many ways it has unhinged itself from reality, opting to deliver their skewed perspectives on the news rather than just delivering the news itself. It’s often hard to tell the difference between a news report and an op-ed just as it’s difficult to watch cable news and tell the difference between reporting and commentary.

This is my favorite:

The rest of Twitter was equally brutal in its universal mocking:

With #WaPoDeathNotices trending on Twitter, the shame of the Washington Post’s #TrumpDerangementSyndrome is on display for all to see. Even when killing a brutal terrorist, anything President Trump does well is downplayed by WaPo.

