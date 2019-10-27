Washington Post ridiculed over complimentary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The Washington Post has been a joke for a while, but the punchlines about the depiction of Islamic State founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Badhdadi are some of the funniest things the internet has delivered all day. Some publications referred to Bagdhadi as an “evil butcher of women and children,” a “radical Islamic terrorist,” the “evil head of the Islamic State,” and a “elusive terrorist and sadist.” WaPo decided to refer to him as an “austere religious scholar.”

Technically speaking, this is accurate. Technically speaking, Charles Manson was a motivational speaker. And it’s all because their goal is to downplay a victory for the Trump administration.

This is why so many people do not trust mainstream media. In many ways it has unhinged itself from reality, opting to deliver their skewed perspectives on the news rather than just delivering the news itself. It’s often hard to tell the difference between a news report and an op-ed just as it’s difficult to watch cable news and tell the difference between reporting and commentary.

This is my favorite:

The Washington Post, austere guardian of democracy, dies in darkness at 141. #wapodeathnotices pic.twitter.com/g1OXRN8kon — Tucker Twift (@TuckerTwift) October 27, 2019

The rest of Twitter was equally brutal in its universal mocking:

Jeffrey Dahmer, alternative chef, amateur anatomist, and LGBT provocateur dead at 34. #WaPoDeathnotices — yeyomusic (@yeyomusic) October 27, 2019

Judas Iscariot, loving disciple dies shortly after receiving windfall.#WaPoDeathNotices — #LearnToCode (@HoosierReb01) October 27, 2019

Charles Manson, famous songwriter and meditation leader, dead at 83 #WaPoDeathNotices — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 27, 2019

John Wilkes Booth, professional actor and amateur marksman, dies at 26 #WaPoDeathNotices — HarvardGradSays (@HarvardGradSays) October 27, 2019

Count Dracula, soldier, statesman, and alchemist, dies at castle home, a record breaking 466 years old. #WaPoDeathNotices — Aaron Netsky (@AaronNetsky) October 27, 2019

Pol Pot, champion of egalitarianism and defender of agricultural superiority, dies at 72. #WaPoDeathNotices — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 27, 2019

Charles Manson, devout family man and Beach Boys super fan, passes away at 83. #WaPoDeathNotices — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 27, 2019

Osama Bin Laden, social justice warrior and critic of America shot and killed by home invasion robber. #WaPoDeathNotices — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) October 27, 2019

Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.#WaPoDeathNotices — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

Jeffrey Dahmer, lover of exotic cuisine, dies at 34. #WaPoDeathNotices — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 27, 2019

Khan Noonien Singh: Global Leader, Frontier Survivor, Devoted Husband, Loving Pet Owner, dies during ground breaking scientific research.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/IjMem1X6xp — Nymdok (@Nymdok) October 27, 2019

John Wayne Gacy, famous children's party clown, dead at 52. #WaPoDeathNotices. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 27, 2019

Pol Pot, gentle field tender, farming enthusiast dies at 72 of a heart attack #WaPoDeathNotices — LegallyBae (@legallybae) October 27, 2019

Attila the Hun, world traveler and government administrator, dies at 47. #WaPoDeathNotices — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 27, 2019

Mao Zedong, gentleman, scholar, accomplished innovator of resources, visionary on the importance of human life, dies at 82 #WashPostOrbits #WashingtonPostOrbits #WaPoDeathNotices — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 27, 2019

Maximilien Robespierre, pamphleteer and cutlery connoisseur, dies at 36. #WaPoDeathNotices — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 27, 2019

Jesus of Nazareth, noted wine maker, dead at 33.#WaPoDeathNotices — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 27, 2019

Sauron, peacekeeper of Middle Earth, found dead atop Barad-dûr following distruction of Horcrux.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/wvYHVK9lBB — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) October 27, 2019

Kim Jong-il, golf champion and intermittent fasting evangelist, dead at 70 #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/K7W9Ds3y6f — James Conlee (@JamesConlee) October 27, 2019

Nero, emperor who helped Christians bring light to Rome, dies at 30. #WaPoDeathNotices — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 27, 2019

Sauron, passionate collector of rare jewelry, dead, age unknown. #WaPoDeathNotices — Mike Sellraiser III: Sell on Earth (@mike_sell) October 27, 2019

This is like describing Osama Bin Laden as a "peace activist". #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/MtYGN4gFpp — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 27, 2019

Mao Zedong, who saved 20-45 million of his own people from having to suffer through the struggle of existence, dies at 82.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/4wwJqQqXp3 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

Genghis Khan, noted horseman and world traveler, passes on. #wapodeathnotices — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 27, 2019

Osama bin Laden, real estate developer and devoted father dies at age 54 #WaPoDeathNotices #wapoobituaries — LegallyBae (@legallybae) October 27, 2019

Lord Vader, fearless leader who brought peace to the galaxy, dies at 45 #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/gcmAac1pET — Jake Ulrich (@Jake_Ulrich15) October 27, 2019

John Wilkes Booth, noted thespian, dies at age 24. #WaPoDeathNotices — Justin (@trojanjustin) October 27, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein, noted Island Hopper, dies tragically at 66.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/koVpKvEu2p — Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) October 27, 2019

Mussolini, community service volunteer renown for getting the trains to run on time, dies at 61. #wapodeathnotices https://t.co/vS5FNSaHlD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2019

Frederick Krueger, known for his innovations in sleep-studies as well as his iconic, wearable cutlery has passed away. #WapoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/mOLjQl3ThT — Josh (@JoshsBurnerAcct) October 27, 2019

Jason Voorhees, former Olympic swimmer, purveyor of fine cutlery, and advocate of summer camp for all dies at 15, and 23, and 24, and 25, and 26, and 28, and 32, and 33. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/NMQT9yz9sT — Gabriel Lerman, DO (@lerman_do) October 27, 2019

Ted Bundy, unconventional pickup artist, dies, shockingly, at 42 #WaPoDeathNotices — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 27, 2019

Darth Vader, pioneer of peace and prosperity in the Empire, dead at 45 #WaPoDeathNotices — Alec Sears v2 (@alec_sears) October 27, 2019

This obituary is equivalent to saying: Jeffrey Epstein, noted philanthropist who spent all his free time with children, has passed away. He hung around until the end. #WaPoDeathNotices https://t.co/XS2YMTOETn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2019

Al Capone, Anti-Prohibition activist and entrepreneur, dies at 48. #WaPoDeathNotices — Ithinkyoumissedaspot (@Ithinkyoumisse1) October 27, 2019

With #WaPoDeathNotices trending on Twitter, the shame of the Washington Post’s #TrumpDerangementSyndrome is on display for all to see. Even when killing a brutal terrorist, anything President Trump does well is downplayed by WaPo.

