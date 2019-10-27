Guns and Crime
Obama’s Spygate: DOJ report almost ready for release
The time is nearly here. Technically, it’s been “almost” here for a while as Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrapped up his investigation into “Spygate” weeks ago. The “investigation of the investigators,” of which it is one of several, is one of the most highly anticipated reports pertaining to the circumstances surrounding the DoJ’s investigation into then-candidate Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Democrats and mainstream media echoed partisan chants about Russian collusion for two years as the Robert Mueller investigation wasted resources, time, and taxpayer dollars. But when the report yielded no fruit, Democrats tried to bury the matter quickly. Attorney General William Barr initiated different iterations of investigations into the source of the Mueller probe, including why the debunked Steele Dossier was so prominent in it all.
The dossier, which was later revealed to be funded by the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, was used to gather FISA warrants against members of the Trump campaign. It’s credibility was linked to circular reason as leaks of the dossier to the press were used as evidence the dossier was legitimate.
Who knew what? When did they know it? How complicit were important figures in President Obama’s DoJ, including James Clapper and James Comey? The IG report has the potential to open up a huge can of worms for President Trump’s opposition.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Why Senate Democrats’ letter to William Barr is a con job on the American people
Is the ‘Trump Effect’ a real factor in the economy?
Washington’s creeping socialism: Gubernatorial candidate Anton Sakharov has seen Marxism first hand
George Papadopoulos considers running for Katie Hill’s vacated Congressional seat
It’s time to counterattack by banning chemical castration of minors
Is the ‘Trump Effect’ a real factor in the economy?
Obama’s Spygate: DOJ report almost ready for release
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
Front-runner Elizabeth ‘ersatz’ Warren is now demanding gun confiscation
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Democrats3 days ago
Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling on releasing grand jury testimony is 100% partisan gobbledygook
-
Democrats20 hours ago
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
-
Democrats3 days ago
Crossing fingers: A Hillary nomination would splinter the Democratic Party forever
-
Foreign Affairs1 day ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
-
Media16 hours ago
Washington Post ridiculed over complimentary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
-
Videos1 day ago
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
-
Democrats3 days ago
Hold the phone: Durham’s investigation gets criminal
-
Culture and Religion1 day ago
Why the latest outrage against John MacArthur is unwarranted