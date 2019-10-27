Obama’s Spygate: DOJ report almost ready for release

The time is nearly here. Technically, it’s been “almost” here for a while as Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrapped up his investigation into “Spygate” weeks ago. The “investigation of the investigators,” of which it is one of several, is one of the most highly anticipated reports pertaining to the circumstances surrounding the DoJ’s investigation into then-candidate Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Democrats and mainstream media echoed partisan chants about Russian collusion for two years as the Robert Mueller investigation wasted resources, time, and taxpayer dollars. But when the report yielded no fruit, Democrats tried to bury the matter quickly. Attorney General William Barr initiated different iterations of investigations into the source of the Mueller probe, including why the debunked Steele Dossier was so prominent in it all.

The dossier, which was later revealed to be funded by the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, was used to gather FISA warrants against members of the Trump campaign. It’s credibility was linked to circular reason as leaks of the dossier to the press were used as evidence the dossier was legitimate.

Who knew what? When did they know it? How complicit were important figures in President Obama’s DoJ, including James Clapper and James Comey? The IG report has the potential to open up a huge can of worms for President Trump’s opposition.

