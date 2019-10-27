Democrats
Beto O’Rourke walks back gun confiscations in the most ludicrous way possible
Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke got national attention over the last couple of months with his shift on gun control to include gun confiscations. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AT-15s and AK-47s,” he famously said during the September Democratic debate. But all the attention hasn’t helped much much at the polls as he struggles to get the required 3% on four national polls or 5% on two early-state polls. Currently, he has two polls over 3% and zero state polls over 5%.
He seemed to make a sharp reversal on his bold “mandatory buyback” promise this week when he said he’d heard from concerned citizens who use “assault weapons” for hunting. Now, he says he wants to have some measure of control by having AR-15s and similar rifles stored at hunting clubs or other safe locations. Seriously.
Beto O’Rourke is grasping at straws to get into the race, but those straws seem to be elusive. If he doesn’t make the debate, he’s essentially done. Even if he does make the debate, he doesn’t have the relevance to keep going. He should give up now.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
The lukewarm support of ‘frontrunner’ Joe Biden
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
Front-runner Elizabeth ‘ersatz’ Warren is now demanding gun confiscation
Beto O’Rourke walks back gun confiscations in the most ludicrous way possible
The sabbath has always been on the 7th day
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
No chemical castration for James Younger as judge grants father joint conservatorship
-
Democrats3 days ago
DoJ’s Spygate is now a criminal investigation. Is this why Lindsey Graham hasn’t acted yet?
-
Democrats2 days ago
Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling on releasing grand jury testimony is 100% partisan gobbledygook
-
Democrats3 days ago
AOC claims government controlling your life equals ‘Freedom’
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Progressives betrayed: Impeachment is all about getting Joe Biden nominated
-
Media2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway’s call should have been considered off the record
-
Democrats2 days ago
Crossing fingers: A Hillary nomination would splinter the Democratic Party forever
-
Foreign Affairs7 hours ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.