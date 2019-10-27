Beto O’Rourke walks back gun confiscations in the most ludicrous way possible

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke got national attention over the last couple of months with his shift on gun control to include gun confiscations. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AT-15s and AK-47s,” he famously said during the September Democratic debate. But all the attention hasn’t helped much much at the polls as he struggles to get the required 3% on four national polls or 5% on two early-state polls. Currently, he has two polls over 3% and zero state polls over 5%.

He seemed to make a sharp reversal on his bold “mandatory buyback” promise this week when he said he’d heard from concerned citizens who use “assault weapons” for hunting. Now, he says he wants to have some measure of control by having AR-15s and similar rifles stored at hunting clubs or other safe locations. Seriously.

Beto O’Rourke is grasping at straws to get into the race, but those straws seem to be elusive. If he doesn’t make the debate, he’s essentially done. Even if he does make the debate, he doesn’t have the relevance to keep going. He should give up now.

