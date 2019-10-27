Perfunctory elections: Voters just going through the motions as usual in Hawaii

HERE WE GO AGAIN

Elections in Hawaii are unlike those elsewhere. Just as in Hollywood, the scripts are written in advance and the actors just play their parts. “I’m not a real leader, I just play one in the Democrat Party.”

It is becoming very obvious to me that the bottom line for Tulsi Gabbard is to convince whichever of her opponents gets the Democrat nomination for POTUS to select her as their running mate. Then after eight years as VP, she’ll still be in her mid-40s and perfectly positioned to become the next Pretender to the Throne of America.

She just announced that she will not simultaneously run for re-election to her seat as Reresentative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. So that means there will be a vacant seat. A potential Republican contender would not have to run against an incumbent.

But, don’t worry about getting trampled in the mad rush for conservatives to announce anytime soon. The usual also-rans and token GOP candidates will eventually put their hat in the ring. But the chances of someone new and fresh with innovative ideas and a real potential of winning entering this political race are not something you want to hold your breath for. You will need to resume the flow of oxygen very soon.

Candidate filing will be from February 3rd through June 2nd. The 2020 Hawaii primary election will be on Saturday, August 8th and the general election on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SAME-O, SAME-O

As always, the anointed Hawaii media will extensively cover all Democrat candidates in minute detail. It will be noted when any one of them fails to brush their teeth one day and when their favorites leap tall buildings in a single bound.

Everybody knows beyond a shadow of a doubt that one of these Democrats will eventually win the general election. Therefore any attention to the Republican campaign would be totally unnecessary and distract from preparations to crown the next Democrat for office.

This is a stage play that we all see every two years. On primary election night and on general election evening, we sit glued to the television set and watch as the local news weenies compete with each other to be first to announce the first printout.

Since the polls close at 6 p.m. and then people already in line are allowed to vote, we’re lucky if we hear anything about results before 7 or 7:30. We gasp and sigh at this first part of the count. The hopefuls standby at their campaign headquarters with the media eating up their every word. One candidate will say it looks very promising but we’ll wait and see as the night progresses. The other one who is behind will remind us that all the votes are not in and not to presume a winner just yet.

We switch back and forth from channel to channel to catch the interviews with the candidates themselves and their most high-profile supporters. In between, the local stations have their talking heads all pontificating about the significance of the results thus far.

The second printout may be available sometime around 9 or 10 and by then it’s pretty well obvious how things are going to turn out because the most important races are usually not that close. The third printout may be sometime by midnight. If you’re one of those who wants to get up and go to church the next morning after a Saturday primary or to get to work the day following a Tuesday general election, you probably have to wait for the final results the next morning.

State House and Senate contests occasionally are very narrowly decided, but the big political races mostly do not go right down to the wire. This is particularly true in the general election where it’s a Democrat against his or her Republican challenger.

The national news media will often announce a race as soon as the polls close without even waiting for the votes to be counted because they know the Democrat always wins in Deep Blue Hawaii.

SO WHY BOTHER?

We can follow the lead of Hawaii GOP and just put things on autopilot and then try to put a good spin on why the disastrous loss was actually a moral victory. That requires an absolute minimum of effort, no loss of sleep and a lot of time to enjoy the great weather and go to the beach.

But, at some point things have got to change. If you recognize this episode of Hawaii Election Follies and get tired of the biennial re-run, why don’t you do something about it?

But what can you do?

IF YOU’RE A CONSERVATIVE

You can determine to pick up the gauntlet and run for office yourself. First, ask yourself what prominent Republican politicians are there who have a chance of upsetting a Democrat incumbent? When you come up blank as always, then you realize we need fresh blood.

There are no prominent Republican politicians in the state of Hawaii. People here absolutely do not like carpetbaggers from the mainland coming in to tell us what to do or to transplant their outside ideas.

Okay, that pretty much narrows things down, doesn’t it? There is no conservative here who is likely to win and we don’t want to be recruiting somebody from some other state, so what does that leave?

The answer is: YOU!

IF YOU’RE A DISENFRANCHISED DEMOCRAT

Countless numbers of Hawaii people are disillusioned with the direction the national Democrat Party is going. You would absolutely never try to turn your little boy into a little girl or vice versa. You don’t have to be a Republican to realize that is just plain crazy! You wouldn’t have wanted your mom and dad to do that to you, and you certainly would never do that to your own son or daughter.

Those politicians on the stage at the Democrat debate do not represent your own personal ethics and lifestyle. They are just pandering to far-left extremists to further their own political ambitions with no sincere heartfelt convictions of their own.

But you were brought up a Democrat in a Democrat family and you have always voted a straight Democrat Party line. The Republican brand went out of style long before statehood. Today Hawaii is proudly owned lock, stock and barrel by the Democratic National Convention.

Oh, wait a minute, then that means that the Democrat Party here in Hawaii is not really an example of home rule. It is totally subservient to outside interests of east coast politicians who couldn’t find Hawaii on a map.

But, how could you possibly vote for someone who is a member of the party of Donald Trump? First, you must realize, accept and admit that not every Republican wanted Donald Trump to be the nominee or elected President either.

Have you really listened to what the Democrat candidates are actually saying and doing on the campaign trail lately? Despite the fact that Tulsi is dropping out of her Congress race to concentrate on running for president, her chances are somewhere between slim and none. No, she’s just hoping to be VP.

But the fact that you consider yourself a Democrat in Hawaii does not tie you to the perverted and unrealistic policies of Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden any more than a Republican in Hawaii can be condemned for what Trump does as the party standard-bearer.

HAWAII IS UNIQUE

Both Pacific island culture and geography have blessed our islands with an environment all our own like none other either on the U.S. mainland or anywhere else around the globe. We have the best of all worlds with Hawaii residents from many places who all contribute to the beautiful fabric of our society.

We cannot allow any political template of any ideology to be superimposed upon us to supplant our own chosen way of life. We are all in this together. Whichever island we live on, we have more in common with our neighbors than with anyone from either major political party who wants us to fit into their mold. Remember, they are doing this to suit their own purposes and most definitely not for our benefit.

SO LET’S MAKE ELECTIONS A REAL CHOICE

Just stop and think for a minute. You already know pretty much who’s going to win virtually every election next year. It has already been written in the sand.

All local legislative campaigns will be important and the best people should run. But consider three important offices where we can really do something different and improve the quality of life for each and every one of us.

We are fortunate to have a non-partisan race for Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu. I will commend to you for due consideration the candidacy of Mr. John S. Carroll, one of our respected kupuna who has devoted his life to service to all of Hawaii’s people. You will be hearing much in the near future about stopping the “rail to nowhere” debacle and getting it literally back on track. You will also hear tangible plans to make Honolulu affordable for Oahu people once again.

But what about our two U.S. Congressional Districts? Frankly, this 2020 election in Hawaii CD 1 is Ed Case’s to lose. If he can acquit himself as an incumbent who should be sent back to Washington DC and retained as our surrogate, then he needs to convince us all of that fact. But, that does not preclude an opponent whose traditional family values more closely align with our own from mounting a serious general election challenge. If you see yourself in that description, then step forward now.

Hawaii has been taken for granted for far too many years. As long as we keep re-electing career politicians more focused on Democrat talking points against the Republican Party than upon serving their constituents here in Hawaii, we will let Senators such as Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz bring disrepute upon the common sense of Hawaii voters. We can correct that situation when their terms end.

But the fact that there will be a vacant seat for CD 2 in 2020 when Tulsi steps down provides a golden opportunity to restore balance in our Congressional Delegation. You can just go with the flow and let whichever Democrat has the slickest campaign slide right into that seat in the House of Representatives. Then it will be more lackadaisical business as usual . Or, you can say, “I’m tired of being taken for granted and I’m quite capable of thinking for myself.”

Let’s make all the candidates stick to the issues. Tell us how they can make life more livable for us here in Hawaii by keeping DC politicians’ hands off of our wallets and out of our bank accounts.

A choice between viable candidates would be nice for a change. Both a Republican and a Democrat who love this country and these islands should have the opportunity of facing one another and letting us decide which one we trust to look out for our interests in the political jungle of our nation’s capital.

NOW IS CRUNCH TIME

We need a fiscally responsible conservative to decide and announce soon that he or she will vie for the GOP nomination to replace Tulsi in Congress. It must be a person of high moral character who represents the values that we and our families treasure most. We don’t need an ambitious politician who wants to use this as a stepping stone for higher office.

We must herewith commit ourselves to avoid groupthink and to choose wisely based solely upon the qualifications and merits without being concerned about political party affiliation. We know that failing to consider the person over the party has gotten us into the economic stagnation that is causing far too many of our family and friends to have to relocate to less desirable places on the mainland to make a living and raise a family. That must no longer be the case!

WILL YOU STEP UP AND TAKE THE CHALLENGE?

If you really want something done right, you have to do it yourself! We all need to make that our personal motto. Hawaii must have no more perfunctory elections or just going through the motions.

It isn’t just the rail project that needs to get back on the right track. It is the way we choose leaders who really know how to lead and whose heart is with us the people.

Together we can do this not as Democrats or Republicans but as friends and neighbors who all love and cherish Hawaii Nei!

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.