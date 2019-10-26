The sabbath has always been on the 7th day

The Ten Commandments are permanent. If they are to ever change, it will be God and God alone who changes them as they were established by Him. But there’s one commandment most western churches have abolished as a result of tradition that spans back to the third century AD. It wasn’t abolished based on new Biblical understanding or revelation from God. It was abolished for nefarious reasons, most notably to appease the pagan Sunday worshipers of Rome and to separate the church from being “Judaizers.”

Before anyone jumps on me for spreading false doctrine, it’s important to understand that our weakness is covered. Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. We, as believers, are forgiven through the blood He shed. Our salvation is not dependent on keeping the commandments, but that doesn’t mean we are given license to willfully ignore them. As He noted in Matthew chapter 5, the law was still applicable when He walked the earth and it’s still applicable today.

17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.

18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.

19 Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least commandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.

20 For I say unto you, That except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.

Verse 17 and 18 are explicit. Verse 19 is important to understand why we keep the law, including the sabbath, of which Jesus is Lord. He goes on to explain that we are all sinners in our hearts even if we force our actions to exemplify otherwise. But it is incumbent on us to do all we can to keep these commandments even knowing we are incapable of doing it perfectly.

Verse 20 can be confusing for some because it seems to insinuate we can “earn” our salvation through good works. We just have to be more righteous than the scribes and Pharisees, and He often rebuked the scribes and Pharisees, so surely it can’t be that hard. In reality, He was saying it isn’t possible. When referring to exceeding the righteousness of scribes and Pharisees, He was talking about the most righteous among them, who were considered to be the most righteous men around. Those who exemplified righteousness the best among men were still insufficient to achieve entry into Heaven by their own merits.

This is all important to understand because committing to honor the sabbath, which starts at sunset on Friday evening and continues until sunset Saturday evening, is not required for salvation. As with all of our works through life, keeping the Sabbath is something on which we are weighed just as as we are judged for not killing people or committing adultery. This is not the judgment for salvation. It is the judgment for our place in Heaven.

Many churches falsely argue that Jesus is our sabbath now. They point to verses where He allegedly disobeys the Sabbath, but these are poor interpretations. Invariably, Jesus was disobeying what the religious leaders at the time claimed as keeping Sabbath, such as picking grain to eat as they walked through the field. It annoys me that churches often use His defiance to fuel misinterpretations of the sabbath as evidence the sabbath was abolished. In Mark 2, He makes it clear:

27 And he said unto them, The sabbath was made for man, and not man for the sabbath:

28 Therefore the Son of man is Lord also of the sabbath.

The sabbath is not a burden. It is a gift. It’s set aside for us to have no excuse for honoring our Lord through rest. We need the sabbath.

I have not watched other videos from this channel, nor do I know anything else about the theology they preach, but their argument for the sabbath is spot-on. Watch it, pray about it, and decide for yourself how scripture is still applicable today.