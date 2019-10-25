Democrats
George Soros stops just short of endorsing Elizabeth Warren
Of course billionaire progressive George Soros supports Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid. She has emerged as one of the two most radical candidates along with Senate colleague Bernie Sanders. But while Sanders is transparent about being a socialist and wanting to raise taxes on everyone, Warren has declared herself a capitalist in spite of her Marxist policy proposals while hiding behind subterfuge to avoid admitting she’ll raise everyone’s taxes.
Given the choice between an honest socialist and a lying socialist, Soros will always lean towards the one that best matches his own strategies for propagating Marxist principles. Why tell the truth when lies make spreading destructive concepts so much easier?
In an interview with the NY Times Friday, Soros expressed a leaning towards Warren before invoking the party line that he’ll support whoever is nominated. He said she was the most qualified to be President, which is an odd argument considering Joe Biden is far more qualified in just about every way one can look at the word “qualified.” If he means she’s the most intellectually qualified, that’s debatable; both Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang are her intellectual superiors on paper. What’s most likely is he means she’s the most ideologically qualified, which from his perspective is likely true.
“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” Soros said. “I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”
As arguably the most powerful progressive in the world, Soros is often sought to endorse candidates and leftist projects. But he’s guarded in such things until elections are settled as he knows an endorsement of someone who loses can damage his ability to manipulate the person who defeated his candidate.
“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he added. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”
Let’s call it what it was, a de facto endorsement with a hedge on his bets in case Elizabeth Warren is not the nominee. He knows if she is President, he’ll have an extreme level of influence over the future of the United States, and therefore the world.
