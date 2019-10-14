Conspiracy Theory
Alexandra Chalupa, the woman nobody (other than Glenn Beck) is talking about in the Russian hoax
Have you heard the name, “Alexandra Chalupa” or the political and communications consulting group she founded, “Chalupa and Associates”? Probably not. Well, if you’ve been paying attention to the news at all for the last three years you’ve probably heard of the DNC, Russia investigation, Clinton Foundation, Ukrainian scandal, and CrowdStrike. All of these are separate organizations or events that are loosely tied together with some being closer to others. But they all share a common thread: Alexandra Chalupa.
Of all the players in the ongoing series of strange circumstances surrounding President Trump’s 2016 election and on through his presidency, Alexandra Chalupa appears to be the one connected to just about all of them. It’s a testament to the weak, biased nature of mainstream media that she hasn’t really made the news at all despite all of these connections.
Where does she fit in? Right in the middle. But nobody has been talking about her for three years other than brief mentions here and there. That all changed this weekend when Glenn Beck and his team tied the strings together to paint the first clear picture of how this lobbyist and progressive activist has been squarely involved in efforts to take down the President since before his big election.
Our investigation into Chalupa starts now, but it’s through the efforts of Glenn Beck and his team that we get a head start on it all. What role has Alexandra Chalupa played in the Russian and Ukrainian scandals? We’ll soon find out.
Conservatism
They don’t want your guns, they want your doctrine
Beto O’Rourke may in fact be the most honest of the Presidential candidates. He may have gone full Swalwell in an attempt to revive a disastrous campaign; however in recognizing his present shortcomings, Beto O’Rourke has gone the AOC route of revealing the poorly hidden secrets of the Democrat Party. For years, the right was (falsely) accused of using a straw man fallacy with gun confiscation, but Beto O’Rourke has now been unabashed in championing the policy. O’Rourke merely confirmed what we already knew: the socialists want to confiscate our guns. They want the monopoly on force, so they can upend our way of life.
But this upheaval, revolution, is not about redistributing the wealth, fixing the climate, or reducing violence. Beto O’Rourke’s latest Freudian slip is all the more telling. At the gay town hall hosted by CNN, Beto O’Rourke said that the government should strip away tax exemption from churches that refused to partake in the gay agenda, which includes but is not limited to the performing of marriages, removal of ministry standards that prohibit (blatant) non-Christians, and permitting men to pee with little girls. Put more concisely, Beto O’Rourke wants to use the government to coerce the doctrine of the church.
Blatant unconstitutionality aside, if the socialists have their way, we will be at the mercy of the courts, legally speaking, who have an entrenched precedent of conjuring their own law. There have long been talks by atheist about taxing churches, a less unconstitutional means of persecuting the church. The atheist Freedom From Religion Foundation erroneously claims that we pay more in taxes because churches pay nothing, ignoring the history of the income tax in America. The Supreme Court touched on this issue in 1970, ironically close to Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court maintained in Walz v Tax Commission of the City of New York that:
Obviously a direct money subsidy would be a relationship pregnant with involvement and, as with most governmental grant programs, could encompass sustained and detailed administrative relationships for enforcement of statutory or administrative standards, but that is not this case. The hazards of churches supporting government are hardly less in their potential than the hazards of government supporting churches; each relationship carries some involvement, rather than the desired insulation and separation. We cannot ignore the instances in history when church support of government led to the kind of involvement we seek to avoid.
The exemption creates only a minimal and remote involvement between church and state, and far less than taxation of churches. It restricts the fiscal relationship between church and state, and tends to complement and reinforce the desired separation insulating each from the other.
Even a Supreme Court devoid of Christians would have agreed that the Establishment Clause is best maintained through the financial insulation of church and state, that history showed that when the church supporting the state was as threatening to freedom as the reverse. But what Beto is suggesting is a next level takeover. He wants to use government to manipulate the doctrine. So after he has taken your guns, he will use “civil rights” law to target the church. But remember, nothing about Beto O’Rourke is original. He’s just trying to be AOC while also trying to be Eric Swalwell. The Equality Act that Taylor Swift loves to promote would also place churches in the cross hairs of the law, should they remain faithful.
This isn’t a new ambition. Socialism is atheist by its nature and has never existed with a thriving church. In similar fashion, socialism has corresponded with the direct persecution of the church, often with genocidal purposes. An ideology that lumps people in with the collective dismisses the individual pursuit of a relationship with God.
The Second Amendment is a defense mechanism against various forms of government tyranny, among them the aforementioned scenario. Pacifying civilians is never an end but always a means to an end. A disarmed people are neither safer nor freer. In this case, Beto O’Rourke, by the progression of his rhetoric, wants to disarm the populace and coerce doctrine. This is the exact reason to refuse disarming. The socialists want to control our doctrine, by extension, what we think. They ultimately, as Beto O’Rourke’s policy suggestion explicitly demands, want to command us to disobey God, to rewrite doctrine to appease the latest whims of society.
The socialists aren’t floating confiscation just for the sake of confiscation. Institutions that have historically rejected collectivism and adhere to an objective morality standard are natural adversaries to the modern socialist movement. Therefore socialists would see strategic gains in undermining these institutions. This logic is not new or surprising, but is becoming increasingly obvious and less conspiratorial. The words of Beto O’Rourke corroborate the suspicion that gun confiscation is a means to enact religious persecution among other tyrannies.
Conspiracy Theory
Whistleblower worked with Joe Biden when he was VP: Report
When it was revealed a couple of days ago that the whistleblower accusing President Trump of quid pro quo with Ukraine actually worked with a current Democratic candidate, speculation was rampant. But the revelation of which candidate it was makes way too much sense. Of course it was Joe Biden. We should have realized it the whole time.
We already knew he was a CIA agent, which potentially put him working with the White House. Biden is the only candidate who has ever worked out of the White House. We also know the subject of the call with Ukraine included discussions about Biden, so a sympathizer hearing about the call would be naturally compelled to blow the whistle if he thought it would help the candidate he knew and favored.
Now, we have the pieces of the puzzle coming together.
Joe Biden worked with whistleblower when he was vice president, officials reveal
As an experienced CIA official on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistleblower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.
A former Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said Biden’s work on foreign affairs brought him into close proximity with the whistleblower either at the CIA or when he was detailed to the White House.
“This person, after working with Biden, may feel defensive towards him because he feels [Biden] is being falsely attacked. Maybe he is even talking to Biden’s staff,” the former official said. “Maybe it is innocent, maybe not.”
No, it’s almost certainly not innocent. We know the whistleblower first took his concerns to Representative Adam Schiff’s staff and that Schiff lied about it. Now that we know the whistleblower worked with Biden, it makes sense that he would want to protect his former boss.
Could there be more to it than that? If the whistleblower participated in work Biden did in Ukraine, it’s possible that he wouldn’t want his own actions or actions of others he worked with exposed in an investigation by the Ukrainians. There’s no indication that anyone other than Biden was involved in wrongdoing, but it’s conspicuous that the whistleblower may have been part of the Ukrainian entourage.
Every new detail that emerges about the whistleblower and the Democrats pushing impeachment paints it as more suspicious. What else are they trying to hide? Is impeachment a smokescreen as they cover their own trail of corruption?
Conspiracy Theory
As Elizabeth Warren attacks Facebook, theories emerge that Joe Biden is the ‘tip of the iceberg’
Candidates running for office often defend their opponents in an effort to seem fair. We saw this back and forth “goodwill” play out before the Iowa caucus in 2016 when Ted Cruz and Donald Trump defended each other regularly before the gloves came off. Now, Elizabeth Warren has gone after Facebook for not taking down a Trump campaign ad attacking the former Vice President for his role in pressuring Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s company.
Is this political goodwill and a launching pad for Warren to ramp up attacks on the social media giant, or is there more to the story?
“She’s less interested in protecting Biden and more interested in protecting herself and the DNC,” an aide to a Republican Senator said. “Their ties to Ukrainian corruption run deep. The last thing Warren wants is to be the nominee for a party that’s embroiled in the Obama administration’s nasty dealings with the previous Ukrainian government.”
The more we learn about the ties between Ukraine and the Democratic Party, the clearer the picture is becoming. We already heard the bombshell audio from the current anti-corruption chief in Ukraine saying that he helped Hillary Clinton in 2016. Could the whole Russia investigation have been a smokescreen to prevent the real collusion that took place from seeing the light of day?
Democrats already have progressive legacy media in their back pockets. Even The Hill article referenced above goes to great links to say there’s no evidence (other than Biden’s own words) that he pressured Ukraine for his son’s benefit. As they and the rest of mainstream media have been saying, it was just an administration policy to pressure Ukraine to drop the prosecutor because, “The Obama administration repeatedly said it sought to oust the prosecutor because of concerns he was not doing enough to root out corruption.”
Right. When was the last time the White House took such an interest in another country’s prosecutor doing an insufficient job? If you buy that story, there’s likely nothing that would convince you of wrongdoing by Democrats.
Unlike legacy media, social media is not necessarily under the Democrats’ control. Sure, big tech companies favor Democrats generally, but as their user base is responsible for spreading stories among their own connections, Democrats have no control over stories that go “viral.” Is this why Warren is so interested in keeping the Biden-Ukraine story from spreading on Facebook?
As an owner of a conservative news aggregator told our EIC earlier, Warren knows “Biden is just the tip of the iceberg.”
From the Russian hoax to the fake impeachment inquiry, Democrats have been radically intent on keeping attention away from their own dealings in Ukraine. Collusion is real, and Democrats are desperate to keep us from learning more about it.
