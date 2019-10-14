AMPFest19 denounces NY Times report of unauthorized, violent Trump meme video that few even saw

It’s another case of leftist media taking nothing and turning into a major news story bashing President Trump. At the very least, the NY Times reporters were lying about the facts surrounding the story. At worst, this seems like it could be a blatant setup. Either way, it’s working as the President is being blamed left and right for a violent spoof video played in a back room at AMP Fest 2019.

The three-day event in Miami was tainted by a report from the NY Times that a parody video depicted President Trump violently killing Democrats and progressive news outlets. It’s an edit of the infamous “church massacre” in the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service starring Colin Firth and and Taron Egerton. President Trump’s head replaces Firth’s as the protagonist goes on a murderous rampage, along with everyone else in the “church,” shooting, stabbing, and killing each other. The other churchgoers’ heads are replaced by logos for various progressive news outlets as well as Democratic politicians, plus Mitt Romney who fittingly stab President Trump in the back.

The NY Times article, which I won’t link to for the sake of journalistic integrity, insinuates that it was a major part of the event that included such prominent Trump supporters as Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. They even quoted a spokesperson at the event saying the video was being looked into.

But a statement by the event on Twitter seems to contradict the NY Times report and put it into a more dubious light:

The statement reads:

It has come to our attention that an unauthorized video was shown in a side room at #AMPFest19. This video was not approved, seen, or sanctioned by the AMPFest19 organizers. The organizers of #AMPFest19 were not even aware of the video until they were contacted by the NYT. The first time anyone officially associated with #AMPFest19 was made aware of the video was when the NYT requested comment. We find it shocking that the New York Times would not report on any of the sanctioned events in the article. Including our panel conversation LITERALLY condemning political violence while claiming to be upset over a meme that was not sanctioned shown on stage, or approved. #AMPFest19 always has and always will condemn political violence. And proof of this was our major panel discussion on this very topic at AMPFest19.

The video was shown in a side room. It was unapproved. None of the big names mentioned in the article even saw the video on the small screen where it was played. The event itself, which is relatively new and not as widely attended as events like CPAC, focused on important political issues, including stopping political violence. Anyone reading the NY Times article would know none of this based on their reporting.

Think of the tens of people who may have been radicalized by this — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 14, 2019

In a sad irony, the violence being “condemned” would have been seen by literally dozens of people at best had the anti-Trump news outlet not made the story go viral.

Conservatives on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of the NY Times reporting:

If we’re talking about “violence in videos” here is real violence at a rally in Minneapolis, where real people are physically attacked for their political views. Not edited memes and fictional characters from “Kingsman” https://t.co/rK8t4DCnub — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 14, 2019

The same media who lost their minds over the Joker movie is now losing their minds over memes https://t.co/fcLqJBO0FR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 14, 2019

Bigger question – if they truly cared about political violence, why weren’t they upset about the original movie when the victims were all conservative Christians? @JackPosobiec @willchamberlain https://t.co/zCrgasBNUk — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 14, 2019

This is it? This is what everybody's freaking out about? It's that scene from KINGSMAN with some crappy video editing on top of it. I think the republic will survive it. https://t.co/sbDBJIcG5k — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 14, 2019

The real reason that the Media is upset about the Kingsman video is that it shows them in a church. Devastating to their brand. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) October 14, 2019

.@brianstelter in his newsletter links the Trump Kingsman video to the church shooting in New Hampshire which has no proven political motive and happened before The NY Times story ran. Him and his network and his boss all know they need Trump for ratings, and he plays the part. pic.twitter.com/u8gD0bzjVs — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2019

A meme video will get someone killed apparently. Sure. https://t.co/sqFOitUvaV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2019

Here’s the graphic video for anyone interested. Just to reiterate, it’s graphic. Last warning: Graphic content.

It is clear based on AMP’s statement that this was a setup designed to attach a silly, albeit horrible video to the Trump campaign. Sadly, nobody even saw the video until the NY Times made it go viral. Who incites violence? Leftwing media.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.