ABC News claims gun range footage is ‘Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians’

Mainstream media wonders why conservatives call them “fake news.” It doesn’t take the President pointing it out anymore for us to see their dishonest ways. ABC News is the latest propaganda machine attacking the President, this time trying to manipulate the public by using 2016 gun range footage as an example of Turkey’s military bombing civilians in eastern Syria.

The President has been criticized from people on the right and left when the White House announced last week America would be pulling troops back from the Syrian-Turkish border. This move allowed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to conduct the invasion he’s long sought into eastern Syria to attack the Kurdish forces he believes are assisting Kurdish terrorists in his country. He also intends to establish a “safe zone” 20-miles into Syrian territory along a 300-mile stretch where he can return nearly two million Syrian refugees who have been living in Turkey since the Syrian civil war.

Reports of attacks by the Turkish military as well as their Syrian opposition force proxies on Kurdish cities and villages have prompted the President and many in Congress to work on harsh sanctions against the Middle Eastern nation. But media reports continue to paint the picture in a much worse light than it really is.

Here’s the original video from 2016:

Now, let’s take a look at the report from ABC News:

Wow! ABC News is trying to pass gun range videos as combat footage from Syria pic.twitter.com/zfTWtwwSfZ — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) October 14, 2019

Here’s the full ABC News report, if you can stomach the lies:

As you can see, it’s the same video, edited to make it less obvious that it’s a show put on with an audience watching in the foreground. This despicable false news report has one purpose: To rally opposition to President Trump. The worst part is they can issue a retraction or correction sometime later, but that retraction will only be seen by a small percentage of people who watched the original report. There will be countless people today walking around believing the alleged slaughter they saw today was a video from within Syria.

It’s no wonder the President has called the media his biggest obstacle to winning reelection.

If ABC News made a mistake, then their incompetence is startling. If they did it on purpose (and with the edits to the video, that seems to be the case), then they’re an outright evil group of bald-faced liars pretending to report the news.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.