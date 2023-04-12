See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

Former President Donald Trump said that the “greatest threat” facing the world was nuclear war during an interview that aired Tuesday evening.

“I call it the ‘n-word.’ You have two ‘n words.’ You don’t mention either one of them,” Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The nuclear word you don’t mention because the power is so destructive. I met with professors at MIT and I was preparing for a debate. I wouldn’t say it was a long preparation, but I did want to talk about nuclear because I consider it to be the single greatest threat the world has, far greater than global warming… not even a contest.”

Trump also called out the Biden administration over its policy towards Russia and was among candidates and potential candidates who answered a series of questions from Carlson on Ukraine.

The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine after Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

“When we talk about war and when I watch all of the people talking about Ukraine and how’s Ukraine doing blah blah blah, Russia is sitting back,” Trump said. “First of all, Ukraine is being obliterated, but let’s not even talk nuclear. Let’s say it wasn’t, let’s say they were doing better than anticipated. If he decided to use his second form of destruction, which is nuclear, that’s the end of that.”

Trump sat down with Carlson for his first interview since he surrendered April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court. Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump March 30 in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Article cross-posted from Daily Caller News Foundation.

