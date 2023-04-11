See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

You may have heard the terms “Long-Covid” or “Long Hauler Syndrome” on the news or on a podcast, and now you’re wondering if it applies to you, especially if you are still reeling from the “long-term” effects of either suffering from Covid-19 or from the spike protein injections, the latter of which were never really approved by the FDA for human use.

There are many doctors, scientists, and immunologists still trying to figure out why so many people are suffering from strange leftover symptoms and ailments long after they “recovered” from Covid-19, and/or from the initial system shock of the gene therapy injections that were falsely termed “vaccines.”

The human body that’s been injected with millions of spike proteins functions under constant duress, stress, and attack

Imagine if every major city in America had millions of people dressed as terrorists, with masks and weapons, how would the police function? That’s how the human immune system of the victims of the Covid clot shots feels, under constant stress and attack. Millions, possibly billions, of spike protein prions that mimic a deadly virus are floating around throughout the vascular system, the cleansing organs, the heart, the brain, everywhere, like armed terrorists flooding a city. The immune system (parasite police) is stuck in fight-or-flight mode 24/7/365. That’s “long hauler syndrome.” That’s “long Covid.”

Got a horrible ringing in your ears that won’t stop? Is your eczema acting up worse than ever, or your rheumatoid arthritis flaring up all day? Is your vision blurred? Are you dizzy all the time now? Having trouble breathing while feeling like your heart is racing? That’s vaccine-induced spike protein syndrome. That’s the human immune system attacking the virus-like prions that are strewn about your system, that are clogging your arteries, veins, and capillaries, causing mayhem all day and all night long.

Long Hauler Syndrome means your blood is infested with parasites and sticky protein prions from a lab-concocted virus and its co-conspirator ‘vaccine’

Ever wonder why the medication ivermectin kills Covid so quickly, even though ivermectin is prescribed for parasites, but Covid is supposedly a virus? If ivermectin kills parasites and not viruses, then why was the CDC, FDA, and the Biden Regime dead set on blocking every US doctor from prescribing it for Covid-19? It’s been safely prescribed for humans for years and years, so what’s all the fuss about? Also, why would a viral infection, after the body beats it, stick around and cause chronic inflammation, heart problems, and all kinds of long-term health decimation LONG AFTER it’s gone? Answer: Parasites and spike proteins.

There’s no such thing as Long Covid, folks. It’s a made-up term for spike protein damage and parasitic infections. In fact, Long Covid may even be a psychological disorder. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) released a study that debunks the existence of so-called “long” COVID. Most likely, people are suffering from anxiety induced by fear and paranoia about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), and of course, the aftereffects of the clot shot injections.

The spike proteins from the Fauci Flu injections do NOT remain at the site of injection, in the muscular tissue, as the CDC and NIH falsely claimed. They travel throughout the body, and this is PROVEN by autopsies conducted by forensic pathologists, embalmers and coroners. When the human immune system recognizes (or can’t seem to recognize) foreign invaders in the blood and organs, it automatically attacks them, hence the term auto-immune disorder or dysfunction.

What do you call the condition a human suffers from who lives all day under constant immune system confusion and stress? Long Hauler Syndrome or Long Covid. Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental gene therapy injections that keep on causing health problems long after the pandemic is over.

Sources for this article include:

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker