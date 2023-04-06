Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

In the 10 days since a transgender individual shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, many LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and progressives have posted insensitive or disturbing images online or stormed state capitols and statehouses.

These activists also threaten to retaliate against those they claim are taking away their “rights” to perform transgender procedures on minors and to hide students’ changes in names or personal pronouns from parents at public schools.

Here are 10 such incidents since the horrific massacre March 27 in Nashville, in which responding police officers shot and killed the 28-year-old shooter as she sought more victims.

In a video posted on TikTok, a transgender activist holding a makeshift spear encourages other transgender individuals in Tennessee to die fighting police officers and straights who oppose the trans agenda.

The activist says in the video: “Fight them. Hurt them. If they put their hands on you, beat them.” This individual claims that transgender people are under attack, saying, “It’s time to fight back.”

If police officers try to arrest a transgender person, the activist says, “beat them, team up, gang together, [and] get people who agree with you to come and fight.” The person in the video also commands transgender individuals to carry weapons, attack police officers, and fight prison guards. The maker of the TikTok video “disowns” any transgender person who doesn’t agree that the trans community faces genocide threats.

In another TikTok video, a woman blames Tennessee legislation to prohibit drag shows for minors and ban transgender procedures for children under 18 for the killing of the three children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville.

She says: “I wonder if the parents of the victims of the Nashville shooting today would still have their children if these trans bills in Tennessee were never a thing.”

The creator of the video implores parents to blame the state government for the loss of their children in the shooting.

This was posted on Facebook yesterday by the Democrat Minority Whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives @Provenza4Wyomin. Less than a week after a trans person killed three Christian children in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/2I25iXN8Ij — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2023

State Rep. Karlee Provenza, a Democrat who is minority whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives, appears to refer to the violent, black-clad extremist group Antifa in a graphic on Facebook.

Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

Provenza’s message reads: “Auntie Fa says protect trans folk against fascists and bigots.”

She pairs the message with an image of an elderly woman holding an imposing firearm.

Gun control activists storm the Tennessee Capitol, demanding more restrictions on firearms.

Footage of what some might call an attempted insurrection shows protesters pushing state troopers, taking over the floor of the Tennessee General Assembly, and screaming through a bullhorn at state legislators.

Police arrest 19 persons for criminal trespassing at the Kentucky Capitol while protesting a bill that would protect minors from transgender surgeries and related medical procedures.

One protester screams while wearing blue and white face paint and a deer-horn hat reminiscent of the so-called QAnon Shaman on whom the media focused in covering the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As LGBTQ+ activists protest at the Texas Capitol, one masked activist makes an obscene gesture at cameras as the crowd chants, “Protect trans kids!”

Other activists, also chanting, are seen raising fists in the air and lying on the rotunda floor with their arms and legs spread.

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs’ Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with. Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable.@joss_berry should be fired immediately pic.twitter.com/wYHHkmsNNE — Arizona Freedom Caucus (@AZFreedomCaucus) March 29, 2023

Josselyn Berry, the spokeswoman for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, tweets a GIF of a female character from the 1980 film “Gloria” who is wielding two guns.

The text reads: “Us when we see transphobes.”

Berry sends her tweet within a few hours of the shooting at the Christian school in Nashville.

The Arizona Freedom Caucus, made up of Republican legislators, calls Berry’s tweet a “call to violence,” and she soon resigns.

“This fight does not end here,” a trans protester screams. “We keep showing up every single day. We keep making our voices heard—whose schools?”

The crowd responds, “Our schools!”

Rabbi Daniel Bogard of Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, Missouri, tells the crowd: “We’ll look at our grandkids and say, ‘Here in Missouri, when fascism came knocking at our door, we said, ‘This far and no farther’.”

The rabbi then leads the crowd in several rounds of the chant “Stand up, fight back!”

Transgender activists stage a “die-in” at the Montana State Capitol to protest a bill that would define “sex” as meaning male or female.

On the floor of the rotunda, a crowd sings: “I am in control, my body is my own.”

Ken McIntyre contributed to this report. Article cross-posted from Daily Signal.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker