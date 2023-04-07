Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

There is a cult taking over America. It’s not the climate change cult, though that’s a clear and present danger as well. It’s not the BLM or CRT cults, though they continue to rear their ugly heads from time to time. The biggest challenge facing America from within is the “trans cult” that has rapidly emerged as the single most dangerous trend in American culture.

On Thursday, the Biden-Harris regime dropped new rules under Title IX that will prevent schools from barring male students from competing against female students.

BREAKING: The Biden Education Department just dropped new Title IX rules that bar schools that receive federal funding from enforcing policies that ban biological males from playing girl's sports.https://t.co/3VdHJarPKc pic.twitter.com/DbOMioI5yL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2023

This is all part of the burgeoning cult indoctrination that had White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling for the protection of the allegedly persecuted “trans kids” in America.

White House Press Secretary Unveils Special Hotline for LGTQI+ Human Children Who Are Suffering From The Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Being Implemented Across the Country JEAN-PIERRE: "This is a new service the Biden administration is PROUD to offer during these incredibly hard times… pic.twitter.com/4G9POC634M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2023

It’s ludicrous prima facie. Today, members of the LGBTQIA+ community are by far the most protected class in America. It’s not even close. Those protections are so absolute, the mass murder of three Christian children and three Christian adults by a transvestite prompted a response from the radical left… to protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community, not Christians.

Former Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller laid into Jean-Pierre on Twitter:

There is no such thing as a “trans kid.” There are boys and girls, some of whom are abused by adults into believing they are imprisoned in the wrong body. Biden’s WH sides with the abusers over the children — pushing for their sterilization, castration and lifelong disfigurement.

There is no such thing as a “trans kid.” There are boys and girls, some of whom are abused by adults into believing they are imprisoned in the wrong body. Biden’s WH sides with the abusers over the children — pushing for their sterilization, castration and lifelong disfigurement. https://t.co/Kta6VzwxRc — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 7, 2023

He is absolutely correct.

The post-truth society that’s being built around us can only be prevented if sane Americans stand up and push back against the insanity. One does not have to be an America First patriot to recognize how inherently dangerous this cult has become.

