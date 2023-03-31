See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

Editor’s Important Commentary: Lee Camp is a smart guy. He’s a funny guy. He’s also very much a leftist in many ways. He believes climate change will kill us all. He believes in redistribution of wealth. He thinks that greed is what’s driving the Uniparty Swamp to keep the Petrodollar. In many ways, he’s missing the point altogether.

But those on the opposite side of the political aisle can sometimes be correct. They may not get it exactly right but I’ve found that those on the far left are often more aligned with the right on certain issues without even realizing it. Such is the case of this video and attached article by Camp. I’m leaving it together in its full left-leaning glory because I know my audience is smart enough to sift through the falsehoods to find the truths embedded in them. You’re not going to be indoctrinated into the Climate Change Cult anytime soon so I don’t mind exposing you to a little leftist fearmongering. Much of what he says about the Petrodollar and the billionaires’ responses to it are mostly accurate. With that said, here’s Lee Camp…

The ultrarich are prepping for doomsday right now. France is on fire. The U.S. ruling elite and the mainstream media they own are avoiding reporting on it. The American rich want to exploit the workers more and more, and facing the wrath of the “common man and woman” is their greatest fear. So they have been increasingly coming up with ways to avoid the guillotines.

The ruling class knows what’s coming: social instability caused by a combination of the climate crisis, banks failing, the soul-killing inequality of late-stage capitalism, and the impending dilution of the petrodollar.

So what’s going on here?

Think of it this way – When you’re on a ship or in a building, and you see all the rats running toward you, you know there’s some horrible s*** behind them because they’re the first ones to flee. You see rats running; you run with them! Well, the rats of our society are beginning to flee. The richest of the rich are making a run for it.

The rats, I mean the rich, are fleeing to higher ground or sometimes to multimillion-dollar underground bunkers.

The decline of the petrodollar is a major factor driving their fear. The U.S. has been able to control much of the world for close to a century because every country has needed to hold dollars in order to buy crude oil. The petrodollar system allowed the U.S. to create a virtually endless supply of dollars. They just printed whatever they wanted. A trillion dollars a year for the military? Easy. Trillion-dollar subsidies for Big Oil? Cool! Four trillion dollars for Wall Street crooks during the pandemic. Of course!

This didn’t create cataclysmic inflation because no matter how much they printed, there would always be demand for those dollars abroad. If almost any other country printed that much money, their currency would have collapsed faster than Morgan Spurlock’s career.

The petrodollar has given the U.S. immense power, and yet it’s never mentioned by the mainstream media.

This America First, veteran-owned company is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout. Don’t wait for beef to become more scarce. Stock up with the only American company that sells frozen AND freeze-dried beef in the same package.is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout.

Go ahead, listen to how often you hear the word “petrodollar” on CNN. It’s rarer than them saying the “C word” on a live broadcast! Capitalism.

The word “petrodollar” doesn’t even have its own English-language Wikipedia article! There’s a Wikipedia article for “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space.” There’s no petrodollar entry, but there’s an entry for “duck face.” There’s no petrodollar page, but there’s a page for Baron Gustaf Adolf Reuterholm – a man whose only accomplishment was acting as the de facto regent of Sweden in 1792.

Why can’t average people learn about the petrodollar? Because the greatest power of the U.S. is also its greatest weakness. The moment people question the petrodollar, they realize the truth. The U.S. only maintains control as long as the world is buying and selling a disgusting amount of fossil fuels and doing it in dollars. This fact cannot be talked about in the national dialogue. It’s also why the U.S. can never do anything about fossil fuel use. Joe Biden would race to the end times before he’d dare lift a finger to stop fossil fuels.

Now that countries like China, Russia, and Brazil are buying and selling more fossil fuels in other currencies, the good times for the petrodollar economy are coming to an end.

Some places are also taking the climate crisis seriously and getting off fossil fuels altogether. This means there is no possibility the dollar will maintain its power in the years to come.

The point is the ruling class sees the writing on the wall, and they are preparing for what comes next. They’re hoping their billions can help them escape reality.

Lee Camp is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor and activist. Camp is the host of Behind The Headlines’ new series: The Most Censored News With Lee Camp. He is a former comedy writer for the Onion and the Huffington Post and has been a touring stand-up comic for 20 years.

Article cross-posted from Mint Press News.

Massive Sale on beef. Frozen for today. Freeze-dried for tomorrow. Promo code “jdr” at checkout for 15% off! WholeCows.com

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker