We knew politicians and bureaucrats in the Justice Department couldn’t take a joke, but now we know they’re willing to prosecute people over it.

Political meme-maker Douglass Mackey, known on Twitter as “Ricky Vaughn,” has been convicted for election interference in federal court. According to the Justice Department’s press release:

Douglass Mackey, also known as “Ricky Vaughn,” was convicted today by a federal jury in Brooklyn of the charge of Conspiracy Against Rights stemming from his scheme to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote. The verdict followed a one-week trial before United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly. When sentenced, Mackey faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Political commentator Todd Herman Tweeted:

The Stalinists have convicted a man of TERRORISM for posting JOKE MEMES. The Federal Government is our enemy. https://t.co/YuyTbscr4q — ΞMΞRALD CITY ΞXILE – CEO of HydroFlask – Self I.D. (@toddeherman) March 31, 2023

Mackey had Tweeted memes calling for voters to text “Hillary” to a number on their cell phone instead of voting in person or by mail. Any reasonable person would see this as an unambiguous joke; anyone stupid enough to think they could vote in a presidential election by text clearly doesn’t hold their vote in a high enough regard to verify before acting.

According to The Post Millennial:

The Department of Justice alleged that this constituted election interference, despite being unable to provide evidence that anyone was deceived by the meme. Mackey argued that he was simply trying to create a viral meme, and that other Clinton supporters had posted similar memes encouraging Trump supporters to vote by text without consequence.

An expert witness for the defense withdrew from the trial after being contacted by a reporter from the SPLC. Federal prosecutors claimed that Mackey worked with fellow meme makers to create the Twitter posts and make them as real as possible.

“This wasn’t about changing votes. This was about vaporizing votes, making them disappear,” said Assistant US Attorney Turner Buford. “The number was real and set up to receive incoming messages. The release of these fake campaign ads was timed to flood the internet before Election Day.”

Mackey posted the memes on November 1, a week before the election, and Frisch said that the meme’s message was “ludicrous to anyone with a basic knowledge of how presidential elections work,” the New York Daily Mail reported.

Darren Beattie at Revolver News has been on top of this case for a while. He responded:

As we’ve reported earlier, this is the most important First Amendment case in the country. The Biden DOJ is attempting to codify the disinformation scam into the criminal code. Mackey’s meme conviction, for which he could face up to 10 years in prison, represents the complete breakdown of the rule of law and constitutional norms in this country—we are in uncharted territory.

10 years in prison.

Mackey’s attorney, Andrew J. Frisch, released a brief statement:

“This case presents an unusual array of compelling appellate issues. I am optimistic that the conviction will be vacated.”

Statement from Andrew J. Frisch: “This case presents an unusual array of compelling appellate issues. I am optimistic that the conviction will be vacated.” Please support us here in the next phase of this process:https://t.co/7DExAUhLhVhttps://t.co/RG1i3vwWtM https://t.co/HfKXycREdf — Doug Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) March 31, 2023

10 years in prison. For making memes.

Yes, the federal government and their handlers in the Deep State are our enemies. This conviction is trying to send a message of intimidation and lunacy. They’re trying to act like they’re crazy enough to do anything because apparently they are.

