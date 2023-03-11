The ruling class is trying to get COVID back in the limelight to keep the fear high. New York City now says that new COVID variants can be carried by rats.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says animal-to-human transmission is rare but the study’s lead investigator calls for a closer look at the virus in rats for new strains that could infect people. There is “no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to people”, the CDC notes on its website.

But the study’s principal investigator, Dr. Henry Wan, said the new findings highlighted the need for further examination of the risk of the virus “in rat populations to determine if the virus is circulating in the animals and evolving into new strains that could pose a risk to humans”.

Wan, director of the Center for Influenza and Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Missouri, said the study was one of the first to show how Covid-19 variants “can cause infections in the wild rat populations in a major US urban area”. -The Guardian

After trapping rats mostly in parks in Brooklyn and with the New York City parks department’s permission, particularly “in and around locations surrounding wastewater systems,” the study’s researchers conducted virological studies and genomic sequencing on samples from 79 rats. Of the rats studied, 13 tested positive for Covid-19. Researchers then conducted a virus challenge study and found that Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variants caused infections in Sprague Dawley rats. “Overall, our work in this space shows that animals can play a role in pandemics that impact humans,” the study authors wrote, “and it’s important that we continue to increase our understanding so we can protect both human and animal health.”

As the United States warns of animals spreading viruses to people, China has reported a human has contracted the H5N1 bird flu the media has been hyping up lately. We’ve often wondered if this bird flu will be the next scamdemic, only this time, people will actually notice it.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), H5N1 is a type of influenza virus that causes a highly infectious, severe respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza (or “bird flu”). Human cases of H5N1 avian influenza occur occasionally, but it is difficult to transmit the infection from person to person. When people do become infected, the mortality rate is about 60%.

Bill Gates and Dr. Antony Fauci, two infamous medical tyrants funded a study that claims the next “big one” will be a bird flu pandemic that will actually wipe some people out. As Gates says at 1:48 in the following video:

“We will have to prepare for the next [pandemic]. That, you know, I say…uh…will get attention this time.” And then both Melinda Gates and Bill Gates smirk as they look at the camera in anticipation.

According to the Daily Mail, the next pandemic is “only a few mutations” away. The media is still saying that H5N1 is not yet capable of spreading between people like the standard flu viruses we’re used to battling in North America during the fall and winter. Though the operable word is ‘yet’.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Avian influenza viruses don’t bind easily to human respiratory cells. Therefore, the disease is not readily transmitted from one person to another through coughing, sneezing, or droplets in the breath.

But the increasing ability of H5N1 to spread among animals and directly infect people is stoking fears that the world may be just a few genetic mutations away from another pandemic. -The Daily Mail

Have they broadcasted enough about what the next plandemic will be? Is all of this just a coincidence? Or is it a buildup to what’s coming?

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker