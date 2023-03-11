Footage featuring a large amount of American military equipment was captured at a port in Poland, stoking fears that these could be deployed in Ukraine.

The video clip – which had also been shared by a Latvian news outlet – featured an array of tanks, armored personnel carriers (APCs) and military trucks at the northern Polish port of Gdynia. According to the Latvian outlet, the military vehicles belonged to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The said vehicles were at the port “in preparation for redeployment to the continental U.S.” after serving in Operation Atlantic Resolve” on Feb. 22.

Operation Atlantic Resolve, which has been carried out by Washington since 2014, seeks to bolster American presence in Europe. About 700 combat vehicles, including M1 Abrams tanks – the U.S.’ main battle tank – were deployed to Poland in December 2022.

Neither the White House nor the U.S. Department of Defense has commented on the footage. However, some media outlets from Poland and Ukraine insinuated that these military vehicles could be redeployed – this time in the Ukrainian war zone.

In January of this year, the U.S. said it would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles to Ukraine. However, it noted that the delivery of these 39 military vehicles would take considerable time. Poland and Germany also pledged to provide a number of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, the U.S. and its allies have been providing Kyiv with various types of military aid. These include air defense missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

Austria, Hungary: NO WEAPONS for Kyiv

While the U.S. continues to send military aid to Kyiv at the expense of its own national security, Austria and Hungary went against the grain and agreed not to send any weapons to Ukraine.

Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky inked the agreement during a Jan. 30 meeting in the Hungarian capital Budapest. The defense ministers reiterated their “clear” position against providing Ukraine with war materiel “to prevent a further escalation.”

“We live in a time of danger,” Szalay-Bobrovniczky remarked. “Continuing that close cooperation is of utter importance.” The Hungarian defense minister added that his country would only supply humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees, reiterating that Budapest and Vienna would be on the side of peace.

Meanwhile, Tanner warned that the greatest danger is the war – which now involves hybrid warfare – could spread to the rest of Europe. “The effects are not only enormously felt in Austria, but also in Hungary. Eventually, the routes run through our neighboring country to us,” the Austrian defense minister said. (Related: Austria, Hungary agree NOT to send any weapons to Ukraine (perhaps they wish to avoid being destroyed by Russia.))

Over in Russia, Moscow has repeatedly warned the West that it is prolonging the Russia-Ukraine war by sending weapons and military vehicles to Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Western countries are directly involved in the war through their continued assistance to Ukraine.

Lavrov’s office, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscored that countries part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “play with fire” by supplying weapons to Kyiv. It also emphasized that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

