In many ways, the battle has already been lost.
The battle I’m referring to is the great transgender cultural crusade that has changed much of the world in ways our ancestors could never have imagined.
Besides the conflation of sex with gender and the trashing of biological science, gender warriors have corrupted everyday language to include the use of pronouns with the implicit aim of normalizing their use so that the idea of “going back” to where we were before will not be an option.
Nothing, it seems, will stop this madness short of a miracle of Our Lady of Garabandal proportions, or a Paul Revere-inspired counter-revolution that takes on this hydra-headed menace with verve and gusto.
The question is: where will the country be five years from now in the transgender cultural mosaic if an effective counter-revolution does not take place? The situation is especially disquieting when one considers the gradual erosion of objections from heretofore ‘common sense’ parents and families who seem to be slowly accepting trans ideology. An ideological phrase repeated often enough, especially behind a podium decorated with a Presidential seal, will in time assume the framework of truth. That is to say, every time President Biden opens his […]
Read the whole story at www.frontpagemag.com
