Another example of medical tyranny and fascism is on full display in America by the Washington State Medical Commission, which has accused a medical doctor of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care.

The commission based in Olympia, Washington, issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho last month, who is licensed in Washington State as a physician and surgeon. Dr. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there, and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health.

Dr. Cole’s crime seems to be questioning the Tony Fauci CDC narrative and conducting scientific research and data gathering related to recent vaccine injuries that may be related to the new Covid-19 experimental drugs posing as vaccines. Dr. Cole has been conducting research with a group of German doctors whereby they found spike proteins generated by Covid-19 “vaccines” are seemingly causing new cancers in some patients and bringing cancer patients who had their cancers previously in remission out of remission and active again.

The Washington Medical Commission’s (WMC) statement of charges holds Dr. Cole made false and misleading statements related to the Covid-19 pandemic, related vaccines, treatments, and mask use. Dr. Cole, his patients, and backers of scientific peer review and free speech are braced for a fight. Dr. Cole is a pathologist as well as a virologist, unlike Tony Fauci and most of the members of the Washington Medical Commission. This makes him more qualified to call a spade-a-spade in this debate.

The worst part of this commission’s “false and misleading statement” about Dr. Cole is he is not even an advocate at this point in time for or against the Covid vaccines. He is simply stating he and his colleagues have noticed a rather odd and new anomaly since the distribution of the Covid vaccines, and he would like to see some open discussions related to scientific research on the matter. He also wants to see our government demand Big Pharma release data on what they know about their own experimental drug concoctions posing as virus vaccines. Thus far, he has not just been stonewalled but has been interfered with.

The WMC holds that Dr. Cole’s public statements about Covid-19 “were harmful and dangerous to individual patients, generated mistrust in the medical profession and public health, and had a widespread negative impact on the health and well-being of our communities,” the commission wrote.

The commission also alleges Dr. Cole provided negligent care to four patients to prevent or treat Covid-19 infections, saying he “prescribed medications that are not indicated for a Covid-19 infection, failed to properly document adequate justification for the treatment in the medical record, failed to take a history or perform a physical examination, and failed to obtain appropriate informed consent.”

The irony of this hypocrisy, even if true, is many doctors around the nation have been illegally harassed by state medical boards for prescribing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine instead of Tony Fauci’s required protocol of Covid-19 care when the vaccines he has been pushing do not even have an informed consent form to accompany them even as an experimental use drug!

The WMC also alleges ”Dr. Cole provided inadequate opportunity for follow-up care, treated patients beyond his competency level, and did not advise patients about standard treatment guidelines and preventative measures.” The commission said Dr. Cole committed unprofessional conduct “based on the alleged facts.”

Dr. Cole, who is licensed to practice medicine in both Idaho and neighboring Washington, has had previous experiences with harassment in this fashion.

The Idaho Medical Association (IMA) in December of 2021 said it had filed a complaint about Dr. Cole with the Idaho Board of Medicine (IBM), which keeps investigative materials private during an investigation. The Idaho Board of Medicine told television station KTVB only formal disciplinary actions by the board are public record. Its online records show no actions have been taken against Dr. Cole thus far.

Susie Keller, the Idaho Medical Association’s CEO, said spreading falsehoods have “actually caused our physicians and nurses to be subjected to verbal assaults.” by patients who are convinced that the fake information is true, Keller said.

The non-profit America’s Frontline Doctors have come to support Dr. Cole before. Dr. Simone Gold, who is the organization’s founder and leader, said back in 2021, “nurses know that Covid patients are dying from government-subsidized hospital protocols (Remdesivir, intubation), NOT from Covid.”

CONCLUSION:

Perhaps we need some of these same nameless, faceless, feckless doctors operating behind the scenes on these medical review boards to come out publically and debate people like Dr. Cole, or shut up!

I, for one, would like to see just one of these frauds accept the challenge entrepreneur millionaire Steve Kirsch made to do this with his debater getting a million dollars. Kirsch is not even a medical doctor, but he is an off-the-chart genius, much like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Stupid people never want to be found in the company of such men. It gets worse for them real quick.

Kirsch is touted by the Pfizer-backed mainstream media as one of the top 12 purveyors of Covid misinformation (“without evidence” as the Trump haters always say about the 2020 election) and every single one of them is too cowardly to meet with Kirsch face-to-face. In the interest of saving America and Americans, these are the people who should be censored in the media!

You cannot be a “fact checker” if you refuse to be fact-checked yourself. That just means you are a propagandist!

My personal opinion on this vaccine safety issue is this won’t end without a class action lawsuit of the vaccine injured and doctors who have been harassed for trying to get to the truth for the sake of their patients. Big pharma loses its product liability immunity once fraud is proven. Experimental use classification or not, an informed consent form is still required for use.

