Editor’s Commentary: Let me say up front that this article may be a bit more “fringe” than we normally publish. But even if the claimed timeline seems far-fetched, it would be unwise to dismiss it completely. It’s all possible, at least from a planning perspective. And while I find it very hard to believe everyone, or even a majority of people, will be “transhuman-ifide” within the next two years, I’ll admit that this could be one of the goals for The Great Reset.

It definitely seems like the powers-that-be are accelerating their plans, perhaps to their own detriment. This could be a good sign as it could mean the combined efforts of many people to thwart their efforts are bearing fruit. On the other hand, it could mean that their original plans moved forward at a faster rate than they expected and they’re accelerating because they can.

Either way, we need to do two things. First, don’t completely dismiss claims such as those made below by Ethan Huff from Natural News. Think back to 2019. If I had told you that the vast majority of people in America would comply with a sustained, economy-killing lockdown over a disease with over a 99.9% recovery rate, you probably would have thought I was being an alarmist.

If I had told you that 80% of the population would take a “vaccine” that did not prevent infection or spread and had hundreds of thousands of recorded adverse reactions, you would have called me crazy. If I had told you that Joe Biden would run his campaign from his basement and still allegedly get more total votes than anyone in history, including more Black votes than Barack Obama, you would have had me locked up in a mental institution.

The point is we should NOT dismiss anything just because it sounds crazy to us right now.

The second thing we need to do is to spread the word and continue to fight the good fight to try to prevent the apocalyptic events detailed below from becoming reality. With that said, here’s Ethan’s article…

What will the world look like two years from now? The answer is a whole lot less human.

Part of the plan is to convert everyone’s dinner plates into piles of bugs and “plant-based” lab creations rather than the meat and eggs humanity has been consuming for millennia. Everyone’s bodies will also be converted to transgender hybrids and connected to a transhumanist super computer.

We are already witnessing the trans-ification of the next generation under the banner of LGBT. This is a prelude to the transhuman-ification of all leftover humanity once the Great Reset comes into full swing.

Right now, the agenda involves pricing everyone out of traditional foods through inflation and supply chain problems. The energy crisis is also part of the mix as it is making fertilizers too expensive to produce.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Egg inflation and associated shortages are another cut in the death by-a-million cuts gameplan of the “elite.” First, it was meat; now it is eggs; and eventually, it will be everything natural and good and wholesome that gets extinguished in exchange for the globalist dystopia that is forming right before our eyes.

“Avian flu” is a farce; egg prices are high because of a “collusive scheme among industry leaders”

The latest data from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that world food prices reached an all-time high in 2022. This was achieved despite nine consecutive months of food prices dropping from April through December.

Meat, dairy, and vegetable oil prices are currently at their highest levels since the FAO first started keeping records in 1990. The previous record was hit in 2011.

There are many circulating excuses to explain away the high price of eggs in particular, which we are told is primarily the result of “avian flu.” Actual egg farmers, though, say otherwise.

Just six percent of egg-laying chicken flocks have been affected by bird flu, which is not nearly enough to explain away the dramatic shortages and price increases now being seen at grocery stores.

As all this is happening, the globalist-controlled media machine is claiming that eggs are unhealthy anyway and that people should voluntarily stop eating them and instead switch to lab-produced egg substitutes and other fake foods.

Once the mRNA “vaccines” for covid are finished killing off much of the human herd and DNA-reprogramming the rest, those who remain as human-machine hybrids will be primed and ready to consume all this fake food while the “elite” chow down on all the good stuff that is being systematically from the consumer market.

The European Union (EU) is leading the way in pushing the pro-bug, anti-meat agenda. Numerous insect varieties were recently approved for human consumption across the European bloc, and the media are now busy pushing them onto consumers.

“Forbes repeated the four classical conditioning talking points contained in all mainstream bug-eating propaganda,” reports The Covid Blog. “It’s the exact same method Russian psychologist Ivan Pavlov used to make dogs salivate just from the sound of a metronome. The four established propaganda talking points for bug eating are:

protein-rich

delicacies in many parts of the world

Eating bugs stop climate change

Eating bugs improve global food security

The goal is to make people salivate over the following, versus natural nausea and potential vomiting.”

Europeans are clearly slated to be first in line for the bug-eating agenda. Next comes the United States, which is ground zero for globalist programming and depopulation.

There is also the “transmaxxing” depopulation trend that involves brainwashing young men into giving up on their masculinity and turning into “women.” These are the types of “people” that the globalists are programming to become their future bug-eating slaves in the New World Order.

More related news can be found at Collapse.news.

Sources for this article include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn