One of the ways The Liberty Daily is able to discover important news ahead of conservative sites and other aggregators is that we comb through local news outlets constantly. The stories you’ll see on Fox News or Daily Wire next week are often found in the hundreds of local news channels and newspapers today.

Unfortunately, local news is often just as woke as national corporate media, so we have to be careful with what we’re posting. A perfect example of this came via Wichita’s KSN, the local NBC News affiliate. It started off well by highlighting the rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular ailments affecting younger Americans more. Then, it went into full ludicrous-mode.

Their first recommendation to fight the rise of heart disease in the young was for them to get vaxxed. Seriously. According to the article:

Get vaccinated: COVID-19, influenza, and pneumonia can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke. You can be vaccinated against all three and help reduce your risk.

Americans are quickly waking up to the fact that the Covid-19 vaccines are directly causing blood clots and other adverse reactions that are harming the masses. This is why adoption of the boosters has slowed so drastically; the vaxxed are learning parts of the truth and they’re getting concerned.

As a result, it’s incumbent on the corporate news puppets of the powers-that-be to fight against the emerging truth through gaslighting and propaganda. This local outlet article was designed to confuse its readers who might draw a connection between the rollout of the Covid “vaccines” and the rapid rise in heart attacks among young and otherwise healthy people.

This is why we are so adamant about continuing to spread the truth. We’re seeing a shift away from coverage of vaccine injuries among conservative and alternative journalists. That shouldn’t happen. We still have a large percentage of the population that is in the dark.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker