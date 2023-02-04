Update: It’s done.

Here’s Chad Caton from Red Voice Media catching it live:

🚨BREAKING: Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down Over South Carolina- Chad Caton Caught It Live "Hey China, kiss my a**… Holy sh*t, that just happened" – @ImFiredUp2 pic.twitter.com/CdXOGqji3K — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) February 4, 2023

Another angle:

New video of the Chinese spy balloon being shot down pic.twitter.com/XwRVA7s1Hu — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

Original Story: It sounds like the Biden-Harris regime is planning to shut the stable door after the horse has bolted. They appear poised to down the Chinese spy balloon currently crossing the United States AFTER it’s done what it was supposed to do.

Whatever it was surveilling, it’s safe to assume the data has already been transmitted to the CCP. According to the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Biden administration considering plan to down Chinese surveillance balloon over Atlantic, recover remnants. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 4, 2023

This jibes with reports that they are shutting down airports on the coast:

JUST IN – FAA closes airspace off the coast of South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/4du6a1g2fn — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 4, 2023

He had said earlier that he’s “going to take care of it.” According to NBC News:

Asked by a reporter if the U.S. will shoot down the balloon as he deplaned Air Force Once, Biden said, “We’re gonna take care of it.” It was the first time Biden had spoken on camera about the balloon and he did not say how his administration plans to take care of it.

At this point if he shoots it down, he looks like an idiot for waiting. If he doesn’t shoot it down he looks like a Beijing puppet and a coward. No matter what happens, this is a another win for Xi Jinping.

