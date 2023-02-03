We are getting dangerously close to a point of no return. For months, both sides have been continuously escalating the war in Ukraine, and now it appears that we are on the verge of the biggest escalation of them all. As I have been repeatedly warning my readers for weeks, the Russians have been gathering hundreds of thousands of fresh troops for a massive winter offensive. The exhausted Ukrainian forces are already stretched incredibly thin, and the losses that they have been suffering over the past couple of months have been nothing short of catastrophic. If the Russians decide to bring the hammer down, the Ukrainians will be in very serious trouble.

Of course this is completely contrary to the propaganda that we have been fed for months. We have been told over and over again that “the Ukrainians are winning”, but that was just a bunch of nonsense.

Now reality is setting in, and the Ukrainians are openly warning that “Russia is preparing for maximum escalation”…

Russia is preparing to launch a major new offensive against Ukraine in the coming weeks, a top Ukrainian security official said, adding to mounting concerns in Kyiv and the West that the Kremlin is preparing a renewed push to seize large areas of the country. “Russia is preparing for maximum escalation,” said Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, in an interview with Sky News published online early Wednesday local time. “It is gathering everything possible, doing drills and training.”

Yes, if the Russians send hundreds of thousands of fresh troops pouring into Ukraine, it will definitely be considered an enormous escalation of the conflict.

Another Ukrainian official is claiming that the Russians have gathered a total of 500,000 troops for the coming offensive…

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told French media on Wednesday that Russia had 500,000 troops ready for an attack to come in weeks. That number is far higher than the 300,000 newly enlisted soldiers Russian President Vladimir Putin called up this past autumn. “Officially, they announced 300,000, but when we see the troops at the borders, according to our assessments it is much more,” Reznikov said.

If that number is accurate, this Russian force is much, much larger than the force that originally invaded Ukraine.

In other words, it looks like the Russians have decided that it is time to stop messing around.

According to Reznikov, the Ukrainians are anticipating that the Russians will attack from the east and the south…

He said Russia was likely to ‘try an offensive on two fronts’: In the country’s east, which has been at the centre of brutal fighting in recent months, and in the south.

That assessment may indeed turn out to be accurate.

But I think that the best move for the Russians would be to bring down a hammer blow from the north.

In any event, once the Russians commit hundreds of thousands of new troops to the war, there will inevitably be a response by the western powers.

So what will that be?

Well, former UK Defense Minister Sir Gerald Howarth says that it may become necessary to send NATO troops into Ukraine.

FORMER DEFENSE MINISTER OF UK SAYS NATO FORCES MAY NEED TO FACE RUSSIA ON THE GROUND pic.twitter.com/7LJ3Nksniq — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) January 31, 2023

Of course if that happens we will have NATO troops and Russian troops directly firing at one another.

And once we get to that stage we are just a hop, skip and a jump away from nuclear war.

The Russians understand this very well, and Russian President Vladimir Putin just threatened us with nuclear weapons once again…

“Those who draw European countries, including Germany, into a new war with Russia, and … expect to win a victory over Russia on the battlefield, apparently don’t understand that a modern war with Russia will be quite different for them,” he added. “We don’t send our tanks to their borders but we have the means to respond, and it won’t end with the use of armoured vehicles, everyone must understand that.”

Putin makes vague nuclear threats over western tank supplies to Ukraine. “Those who plan to defeat Russia on the battlefield don’t understand a modern war with Russia will be very different […] We have ways of responding, and it won’t just be limited to armored vehicles.” pic.twitter.com/ms9ZT4FRdK — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 2, 2023

Here in the western world, the “experts” keep assuring us that the risk of nuclear war is very low.

But on Russian television, nuclear war has become a central theme.

In fact, just the other day a video that simulated a Poseidon doomsday weapon being used against the UK was broadcast to a nationwide audience…

Russian state TV have broadcast a mock video of the UK being obliterated by a tsunami set off by a nuclear missile sent from Moscow. The sick footage shows a Russian state anchor revelling as the missile plummets into to the North Atlantic Ocean, sparking a giant tidal wave that engulfs both Ireland and the UK.

We need to try to find a peaceful way out of this mess while we still can.

Because once the first nuke is used, there will be no going back.

Meanwhile, we just continue to get even closer to a war with China…

Just days after a top U.S. military official warned that the United States should be prepared for a war with China over Taiwan in 2025, Beijing on Wednesday conducted the largest incursion of Taiwanese airspace in weeks. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that 34 Chinese military aircraft, along with nine naval vessels, were detected near the self-governing island at around 3 a.m. local time.

And the North Koreans are warning that recent actions by the U.S. have pushed matters on the Korean peninsula to an “extreme red line”.

North Korea threatened to respond to any military moves by the U.S. with ‘the most overwhelming nuclear force’ if necessary, saying that military drills by Washington and its allies have pushed the situation in the Korean peninsula to an ‘extreme red-line’ https://t.co/PfWOXeJY3J pic.twitter.com/uXflrsyLK1 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2023

On top of everything else, we have reached a point where a full-blown war between Israel and Iran could literally start at any moment.

When the missiles start flying, the elite will run off to their doomsday bunkers.

Where will you go?

You might want to start thinking about that.

As I discuss in my latest book, if you live anywhere near a nuclear missile silo or a military base, I would highly suggest relocating.

Leaders all over the globe seem to be catching “war fever”, and eventually somebody is going to push things too far.

We truly are on a collision course with destiny, and right now those that are running things have absolutely no intention of changing direction.

