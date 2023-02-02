Wind turbines are the suspected cause behind the deaths of whales on the East Coast. (Credit: FOX 5 New York) (The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of RedState.com. )

On Tuesday RedState brought you the story, “ Why Are Wind Turbines Around the World Toppling Over? And Why Aren’t the Rest Spinning? ” The answer to question number one is that design and production flaws occurred in the race to get green money bucks from the government, the answer to the second is that many are not spinning because they either need maintenance, or the wind is blowing too hard, or there’s not enough wind. (Or they’re just not all they’re cracked up to be.)

There’s another windmill story out there that I didn’t cover, however—I didn’t want to be long-winded—namely, whales are dying in unusual numbers on the beaches of New York and New Jersey, apparently from sound devastation caused by construction of offshore turbine farms. It’s pitting the climate crowd against the environmentalists, and while you might assume they’re the same people, sometimes their interests diverge.

Since December 2022, at least 9 dead whales have washed up in the northeast […]