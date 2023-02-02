Wind turbines are the suspected cause behind the deaths of whales on the East Coast. (Credit: FOX 5 New York) (The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of RedState.com. )
On Tuesday RedState brought you the story, “ Why Are Wind Turbines Around the World Toppling Over? And Why Aren’t the Rest Spinning? ” The answer to question number one is that design and production flaws occurred in the race to get green money bucks from the government, the answer to the second is that many are not spinning because they either need maintenance, or the wind is blowing too hard, or there’s not enough wind. (Or they’re just not all they’re cracked up to be.)
There’s another windmill story out there that I didn’t cover, however—I didn’t want to be long-winded—namely, whales are dying in unusual numbers on the beaches of New York and New Jersey, apparently from sound devastation caused by construction of offshore turbine farms. It’s pitting the climate crowd against the environmentalists, and while you might assume they’re the same people, sometimes their interests diverge.
Since December 2022, at least 9 dead whales have washed up in the northeast […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.