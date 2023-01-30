By any measure, the conversion of America to a welfare-warfare state has been a disaster. It is time to end this deadly and destructive political and economic experiment. Consider some examples:

1. After embroiling America in forever wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and other parts of the world, the Pentagon has succeeded in getting us closer to nuclear war since 1962, when it did the same in the run-up to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

2. America’s socialist system of immigration controls has brought nothing but death, destruction of liberty, perpetual crisis and chaos along the border, and an immigration police state to the borderlands.

3. Social Security has destroyed traditional family values and has inculcated a sense of helpless dependency on the government among seniors.

4. Medicare succeeded in destroying the finest healthcare system in history and is the root cause of America’s ongoing, perpetual healthcare crisis.

5. Governmental measures to combat Covid-19 threw countless American businesses into bankruptcy and fundamentally altered life in America.

6. The Federal Reserve has destroyed what was once the finest monetary system in history, one that was based on gold coins and silver coins, as required by the Constitution.

7. The war on drugs has brought nothing but death, violence, corruption, and destruction of civil liberties and privacy, not to mention the fact that it is the most racially bigoted government program since segregation.

8. The war on poverty has ended up putting more people into poverty, especially with its massive confiscation of income, savings, and productive capital and its inflationary debauchery.

9. The regulated economy, including minimum-wage laws and occupational-licensure laws, has harmed people at all levels of society, but especially the poor.

10. Governmental control of education has destroyed people’s natural love of learning and produced a nation of deferential citizens who swallow whatever propaganda the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA dole out.

11. The national-security establishment has inculcated a mindset of patriotic deference to its omnipotent power and wisdom, especially with respect to foreign affairs.

12. The “war on terrorism” racket has destroyed our rights, liberties, and privacy, in the name of keeping us “safe” from the terrorists that the federal government’s interventionist foreign policy produces.

13. Governmental embargoes, sanctions, and trade wars have not only engendered enmity abroad for Americans, they also have destroyed the economic liberty of the American people here at home, not to mention that they have also reduced our standard of living.

14. Americans have been inculcated with the false notion that welfare-state programs, enforced by the IRS and faceless welfare bureaucrats, show how compassionate and generous Americans are.

15. Americans have been inculcated with the false notion that the more people the Pentagon and the CIA kill abroad, the safer American are here at home.

16. The welfare state has produced out-of-control spending, debt, and monetary debauchery, which now threaten the nation with bankruptcy.

17. The welfare-warfare state has brought into existence an aberrant, dysfunctional society, one characterized by daily mass killings.

There are those who still believe that the welfare-warfare state way of life can be reformed and fixed. They are deluded. The welfare-warfare state is an inherently defective governmental system. It can never be fixed or reformed. It will continue to bring us death, impoverishment, moral decay, and the destruction of our rights, liberties, and privacy.

It is time for the American people to do some serious soul-searching, especially before the Pentagon succeeds in getting us into a nuclear war with Russia, China, or both. It is time to acknowledge that it was a horrific mistake to adopt the welfare-warfare state way of life. It is time to restore the good, sound founding principles of our nation and get America back on the right track — toward liberty, peace, prosperity, charity, and harmony with the people of the world.

Article cross-posted from The Future of Freedom Foundation.

