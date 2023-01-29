In secret facilities all over the planet, scientists are pushing the envelope far beyond what most of us thought was possible. They are developing technologies that are decades ahead of what the general public has access to right now, and in many cases little regard is being given to any moral or ethical lines that are being crossed.

Unfortunately, many of these new technologies are being designed to be used on us. The “Big Brother control grid” that we see all around us is going to continue to evolve, and each new “improvement” will give the elite even more control. Ultimately, the goal is to get everyone to be completely and utterly dependent on the system that they have created, and anyone that chooses not to be a good servant of that system will be dealt with ruthlessly.

Perhaps you think that you will be able to fight back against the system when it gets to that point. But what are you going to do when they send shapeshifting robots made out of “liquid metal” against you?…

Scientists have created a “liquid metal” Terminator-style robot. The human-shaped “droid” can flow through the bars of a cage before rebuilding itself – like the rogue cop cyborg in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2.

I was quite surprised to learn that this technology had been made public.

In turns out that these highly advanced robots are also magnetic and “can conduct electricity”…

As well as shapeshifting, the engineers say their robots are magnetic and can conduct electricity. Dr Pan’s team made the new material – a “magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine” – by embedding magnetic particles in gallium, a metal with a very low melting point of 29.8C.

Reading that should chill you to the core.

In addition to possessing extremely alarming physical characteristics, robots are also becoming extremely intelligent.

The field of artificial intelligence is progressing at an exponential rate, and entire armies of super intelligent attack robots are being created that can perform synchronized tasks with a precision that is absolutely breathtaking.

Perfectly Synced AI Dogs. We've seen these introcuced to many industries over the past few years including farming, private security firms & even national police forces. pic.twitter.com/YDYYk64W8m — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 28, 2023

In the not too distant future, the elite will have access to ultra-efficient robots that are much stronger than you, much faster than you and much smarter than you.

So what use will you be at that point?

Human employees are becoming a thing of the past.

Robot employees are the future.

To me, what is even more frightening are all of the new surveillance technologies that are now being used against us all over the globe.

Sadly, most people don’t even realize that they are constantly being watched and monitored.

In fact, the device that you are reading this article on right now can be used as a surveillance tool by the authorities at any moment.

In the UK, it has just been revealed that a “shadowy” military unit was being used to spy on any British citizens that dared to be critical of the government’s COVID policies…

A shadowy Army unit secretly spied on British citizens who criticised the Government’s Covid lockdown policies, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Military operatives in the UK’s ‘information warfare’ brigade were part of a sinister operation that targeted politicians and high-profile journalists who raised doubts about the official pandemic response. They compiled dossiers on public figures such as ex-Minister David Davis, who questioned the modelling behind alarming death toll predictions, as well as journalists such as Peter Hitchens and Toby Young. Their dissenting views were then reported back to No 10.

It is morally wrong to spy on your own citizens like that.

But this is the world that we live in now.

According to a whistleblower that has come forward, his team relentlessly monitored “the social media posts of ordinary, scared people” day after day…

We would take screenshots of tweets from people expressing dissatisfaction with the UK Government’s action against Covid. The project leader would then gather these screenshots and send them to the Cabinet Office. Feedback from the Cabinet Office would direct us over what to look for the next day. To skirt the legal difficulties of a military unit monitoring domestic dissent, the view was that unless a profile explicitly stated their real name and nationality they could be a foreign agent and were fair game. But it is quite obvious that our activities resulted in the monitoring of the UK population… the social media posts of ordinary, scared people. These posts did not contain information that was untrue or co-ordinated – it was simply fear.

Of course this is just the very small tip of a very large iceberg.

The truth is that we are all being watched and monitored in countless ways, but most of us never even realize it.

With the immense technology at their disposal, the elite could actually do a lot of good if they wanted to. For example, they could easily shut down all of the human trafficking that goes on in the streets of our major cities. The following is what one enterprising journalist discovered when she recently visited the streets of South Los Angeles…

We toured several lines of vehicles stretching around a series of blocks, each manned by a prospective client waiting for his chance with one of the girls. At least 35 females worked the lines, mostly white or Latina. But it was early; by the end of the evening, their numbers would double, Powell, assured me. But by then, it wouldn’t be safe for us to be there. Gun violence follows the pimps like a stench. Several of the women looked very young—under 18. And while the popular imagination often portrays prostitutes as foreign-born, that’s a myth, says Vanessa Russell, who runs an anti-trafficking organization outside of Oakland. She points to evidence that 83% of all cases victims of sex trafficking were born in the U.S.

Of course this isn’t just happening in the worst areas of our largest urban areas.

As an excellent article by John and Nisha Whitehead recently detailed, human trafficking is happening on an industrial scale all over America…

Instead of spying on the social media posts of concerned citizens such as you and I, why don’t the elite use their highly advanced technologies to stop this horrific abuse?

Sadly, the truth is that they don’t want to stop it.

The level of evil in our society is so bad that I don’t even have the words to adequately describe it, and if we keep going down this road there will be no future for America.

The world that we live in today is a world that has been designed for us by our leaders.

They give us enough entertainment to pacify us, and most of us believe them when they tell us that everything is okay.

But behind the scenes there is unparalleled wickedness, and it is getting worse with each passing year.

