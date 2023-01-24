Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, believes the conspiracy theory that the convicted sex offender did not kill himself while in prison.
Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on his TalkTV program, Maxwell said that she believes someone murdered her former boss while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges while in prison. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide, and former Attorney General William Barr agreed.
First, Maxwell addressed Epstein’s many victims, refusing to apologize while advising them to take their anger out on the “authorities” who permitted the billionaire’s death.
“I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen. And as I said I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place,” she said .
Maxwell’s brother, Ian, told a Spectator podcast that his sister “does think” that someone murdered Jeffrey Epstein. The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, is seen on August 10, 2019, in New York City. The financier, who faced sex trafficking charges, reportedly committed suicide overnight by hanging. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) In his book One Damn Thing After Another […]
