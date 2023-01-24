Editor’s Note: For transparency, we are obviously VERY bullish about gold. This story by Ethan Huff is just another in a long line of articles and videos that have further solidified my belief that everyone needs to protect wealth or retirement as soon as possible with physical precious metals from an America First company.

The world is transitioning from a paradigm of Federal Reserve fiat currency dominance to what appears to be a gold-backed digital currency that will eventually serve as the new world reserve currency instead of the United States dollar.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations have already announced plans to create this new gold-backed digital currency as competition for the dollar, which is rapidly declining as the U.S. military-industrial complex loses its foothold of control over the world.

In order to level the playing field, especially for smaller nations, BRICS is in the process of bringing a gold-backed digital currency to fruition, and soon. And the recent failures of FTX, Genesis Trading, and other fraudulent cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms is helping to speed things along.

(Related: The FTX crypto fraud helped fund the “TOGETHER Trial,” which aimed to discredit the usefulness of ivermectin as a remedy for covid.)

“This theme of fraud and money laundering is now a recurring motif as the truth about these exchanges is revealed,” writes Stan Szymanski for Encouraging Angels about this transition of power and currency control.

“While the implosion of crypto is continuing to be exposed through money laundering and bankruptcy, the U.S. Dollar (and by default, the United States) has clearly lost its stranglehold on world currency leadership.”

Soon the world will be free of central bank-owned fiat monopoly money

Finance as it currently exists under fiat-based central banking schemes is nothing short of fraudulent. It benefits a select few at the expense of everybody else and the fruits of their labor, which continue to be stolen via inflation and the constant boom-and-bust cycle of the markets.

The BRICS idea of pegging digital currency to actual gold – and ensuring that gold actually exists through solid accounting – has the potential to create a fairer and more just monetary system not controlled by the globalists like the current system is.

“The countries of the world are tired of being whipsawed by Fed policies,” Szymanski writes.

“Gold is the eternal constant … the BRICS will use Gold as a lynchpin in the establishment of their new currency. The rabid purchase of Gold by central banks that is noted above is a harbinger of its future employment in wider financial matters to come.”

Crypto in and of itself, in Szymanski’s view, has no inherent worth. Its blockchain backbone, however, has incredible utility potential, and could serve as a solid backbone for a future world reserve currency backed by real gold.

“Since the new coming world reserve currency will have a gold component, it must also be linked to an electronic medium for the instantaneous accounting and settlement of trade and transactions,” he explains. “Combining Gold (value) and crypto (accounting) can make sense if done right.”

Already, there is a gold-backed cryptocurrency scheme in the works between Russia and Iran. This gold-backed crypto will enable cross-border transactions instead of fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, the Russian ruble, or the Iranian rial.

“The world is working feverishly to break free from the dollar hegemony of the United States,” Szymanski writes. “Gold will be a key to the new system as it has been real money for 5,000 years. Crypto will play a part as a transaction and accounting mechanism.”

“To the American populace (this is not financial advice-consult your financial professional): If your net worth is invested in dollar denominated assets including but not limited to 401(k), pension plan, savings accounts, Certificate of Deposit, mutual funds, stocks and bonds and the like you will most likely not believe how low the value of your assets can go when your country is not the holder of the world reserve currency.”

