As a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom, the Channel Island of Jersey has a long history of tradition, splendor, and conflict. With a mix of British and French cultures, it’s known for its beaches, cliffside walking trails, inland valleys and historic castles. But despite all that their government has faced over the centuries, perhaps their biggest struggle is happening right now. Their challenge: Pushing free cervical screenings in the woke clown world era.

Check out this Tweet:

If you are a transgender man, a gender non-conforming person, or assigned female at birth and with a cervix, you can book your free cervical screening today. Contact your GP or Le Bas Centre on 443781. We are working to make it as comfortable as possible for you.​

​#DontPutItOff pic.twitter.com/7E7b9nNeOW — Government of Jersey (@GovJersey) January 23, 2023

In 2023, the struggle to not upset any of the represented letters in the LBGTQIA+ community is an impossible task.

Replies were as one might expect…

* If you are a woman — Kralik (@earlkralik) January 24, 2023

You’ve left out persons assigned male at birth with a cervix. What do they do? — Lord Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) January 23, 2023

Oafs. Every last one of you. — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) January 23, 2023

So much hate against women on here ! Wow❗️❗️ even attacking me and I’m a carbon based lifeform too! — Gary Edwards (@ballroomgiant) January 23, 2023

Definitely going to sue the hospital that “assigned” me female for lost earnings, SA etc… — Sonia Gallego🪬 (@SoniaGallegoAJE) January 23, 2023

Only women have cervixes. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) January 24, 2023

In 2023, the distortion of basic human biology has made the simple act of telling women to get screened seem like a Herculean task. Well, at least for those who want to be woke.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker