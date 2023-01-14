Wikimedia Commons There’s a new sheriff in town in Congress after House Republicans finally landed on Kevin McCarthy to serve as the Speaker of the House. And now that the GOP has control of this legislative body, the agenda is shaping up to look quite a bit different than the past couple of years.
The House spent much of that time focusing on investigations into the January 6th riot at the Capitol, an event that much of America would rather forget and that has little ongoing bearing on the country’s well-being. This was a pet project and fundraising cash cow for Democrats, but let’s be honest, it was a total waste of time.
Fortunately the new leadership has indicated it will begin looking into matters that actually do impact Americans, and most pressing among those is an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Specifically, McCarthy, along with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, have announced a probe into whether the pandemic was caused by an accident at the Wuhan animal lab.
It’s about time.
We know the US was funding the Wuhan lab. We know the US was breaking its own rules and funding dangerous gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab. And at this […]
