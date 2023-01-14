SaveArizonaFund.com The Arizona Court of Appeals has ordered an expedited conference to be set for February 1 in Kari Lake’s historic lawsuit to overturn the botched election in Arizona.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the court scheduled the morning of January 24 for a conference and oral argument in Kari Lake’s appeal against Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson’s dismissal of her lawsuit to overturn the 2022 Midterm election. BREAKING: Arizona Court of Appeals Reserves Time for Conference and Possible Oral Argument In Kari Lake’s Historic Election Lawsuit – ORDER INCLUDED According to a new report, the court date would likely have been in March.
However, the court issued a new order setting a conference date and agreeing to consider Lake’s ‘Petition for Special Action’.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Maricopa County 2022 Election was a disaster. In Maricopa County, over 50% of tabulators and printers failed the moment that polls opened, causing voters to be turned away from the polls and creating long wait times of four hours or more. According to cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh’s testimony […]
