One of our primary focuses at Late Prepper is to help people prepare to “bug in.” We believe that a future widespread emergency situation in the United States will likely occur during some sort of societal collapse. It could be economic collapse, food shortages, grid collapse, infrastructure collapse, cyberattack, EMP, or a combination of any or all of these that causes chaos and martial law.

Preparing to “bug in” also makes sense in case there is NOT a major catastrophe in the near future because if it’s done right, nothing will go to waste. Whether you’re eating your freeze dried broccoli because grocery stores run bare or just because you like it, bugging in allows for “sensible” prepping.

With that said, it is unwise to not have a plan and the resources necessary to bug out. That’s why the video above by City Prepping is a great starting point to give you ideas about how to build your bugout bags. As he notes in the video, everyone’s bugout bag will be different based on where they live and what they can realistically carry. Where I live in Southern California, I don’t need a ton of blankets or thermal clothing even if we’re forced to survive outdoors. Someone who lives near multiple freshwater sources may not need to carry a lot in their bags. When building yours, take your personal circumstances into account above any recommendations by experts.

One quick piece of advice: Build your own bags. You can go to Amazon, Walmart, or even a survival store and find premade bugout bags. I don’t recommend them simply because space and weight are crucial so making a bag with what YOU need is better than anything generic. It can be more expensive that way and obviously takes time, but if you can build your own, I recommend going that route. If you MUST get a prepacked bugout bag for whatever reason, the only one I recommend is from Uncharted.

Another piece of quick advice: Check your bag at least yearly. The pro-prepper at City Prepping recommends every six months. I let my bugout bags sit for nearly four years one time and found that had there been an emergency, some of the items I had packed would have left me wanting.

Last note: Have a plan. Share that plan with your loved ones. Whether there’s a natural disaster, societal collapse, or something else, a bugout bag by itself won’t save you. On the other hand, having a plan CAN save you and those you love.

Share your experiences or offer any tips you have for bugout bags at Late Prepper.

