The untimely death of Lisa Marie Presley following a heart attack Thursday had some of us in alternative media asking the same question we seem to be asking more and more lately. “Was it the jabs?”

Unfortunately, few celebrities, journalists, or politicians are bold enough to ask the question even as it’s becoming abundantly clear that there is at least a correlation if not a likely causation between the spike in sudden deaths of young and otherwise healthy people and the rollout of the Covid-19 “vaccines.”

Country singer Travis Tritt is one of the few exceptions. As he posted on Truth Social:

“This is unbelievably sad. How many more of these premature deaths have to happen before people start to question what the cause is?”

He is 100% correct. There aren’t nearly enough people questioning what’s been happening to the all of these people who are collapsing and often dying as a result of new heart conditions. Invariably, these strange medical emergencies happen in those who have been vaccinated.

At some point, we expect there will be so many of these incidences that even corporate media and our own government will have to acknowledge them. In the meantime, we will continue to be attacked by those on both sides of the political aisle who feel asking the question is taboo.

