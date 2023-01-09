The mass uprising in Brazil — which increasingly looks like a carbon copy repeat of the J6 “insurrection” playbook run by the FBI — is just one of many popular revolts we will see this year as large populations awaken to the truth about tyranny and genocide.

As people are red pilled, they come to realize these astonishing but true facts:

Elections are being rigged to install communists into power while defeating legitimate leaders who represent the people.

Covid was a plandemic and it was unleashed to force people into accepting “vaccines” that are actually infertility / depopulation jabs which have already killed millions.

The climate change agenda was never rooted in science or reality but was a social control agenda designed to justify destruction of humanity’s energy infrastructure and plunge the world into mass starvation and economic collapse.

designed to justify destruction of humanity’s energy infrastructure and plunge the world into mass starvation and economic collapse. Fiat currencies are rapidly collapsing in value, causing skyrocketing inflation across food, fuel, rent, consumer goods and more.

Globalists are pursuing an anti-human agenda (actually, a transhuman agenda) that seeks total destruction of humanity as it currently exists. Even Breitbart.com is so red-pilled, they’re now covering the transhumanism / luciferian agenda of Yuval Harari.

Climate lockdowns and another pandemic are on the way, all deliberately unleashed by WEF-run authoritarian governments to enslave — and then annihilate — the masses.

Must see: Steve Quayle’s new documentary Lies of Men and Gods at www.GenSix.com – this covers the transhumanism attack on humanity and the rise of the luciferian genocide pushers.

With the criminal felon president Lula in power in Brazil, that country will collapse into Venezuela territory. They’re already using a J6-like playbook to round up and persecute hundreds of pro-Brazil nationalists who protested the rigged election there. They are fighting for their lives because they know that if Lula is allowed to remain in power, Brazil will become a genocidal, dictatorial regime that wages war on its own people, much like the Biden regime in the USA (or the Trudeau regime in Canada).

Get ready for a controlled demolition of fiat currencies followed by a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) rollout

Most likely in 2023 or 2024, we will see the final engineered collapse of western fiat currencies (dollar, euro, yen), orchestrated to drive the enslaved masses into CBDC systems that function as financial surveillance and control systems run by globalists. This event will, of course, be presented to the public as some sort of crisis — most likely a cyber attack on the banking system — that “requires” everyone to give up their fiat currency and private bank accounts in order to achieve “protection” and “security” offered by the Fed through CBDCs.

The CBDC rollout will not go well, we predict. It will be met with intense, sustained resistance for the simple reason that a growing number of people already know what these evil globalists are up to. Anyone participating in a CBDC loses control over their finances, since a government can simply shut off your digital wallet at any moment… which is exactly what Brazil has been doing to the bank accounts of protesters.

I cover all this and much more in today’s Situation Update podcast:

Why do people activate Google in new cars, being tracked everywhere they go?

Iranian national charged with terrorism in Germany

“Mohammad” attacks solar power plant in Vegas, sets car on fire

How Romans created self-healing concrete that modern science is just now understanding

Newly discovered comet to pass near Earth in weeks, may be VISIBLE to the eye

Feds tell banks to dump crypto in preparation for CBDCs

Crypto contagion continues: Genesis may be the next to fall

China buys another 30 tons of gold in preparation for new reserve currency launch

Brazil on the verge of civil war / government collapse with mass protests

Lula stole the election and rigged it all, just like USA

More vaccine deaths strike sports players and newscasters

Texas Gov. Abbott tells Joe Biden he’s too late to stop the invasion of illegals

California storms will affect the food supply

Thousands of NYC nurses to strike

HEY COPPER TOP: 6G tech to use the human body as a power source

Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called "Food Forensics"), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of "Cesium Eliminator," a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the author of the world's first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at HealthRanger.com.

