The United States was already largely cashless in 2022. Around two-thirds of Americans didn’t use any cash at all last year. As this becomes a reality, next comes the central bank digital currencies and with them, totalitarian control of every single human being on this globe.

Back in 2015, by contrast, fewer than one-quarter of consumers went cashless, according to Pew surveys. In a separate poll, three-fifths of consumers told Gallup they used cash only on occasion last year, twice the share of five years ago. The ruling class and mainstream media continue to tell the public that paper currency and coins are unsanitary, inconvenient, costly to handle, and easy to steal. Criminal enterprises thrive on the portable anonymity of the hundred-dollar bill. Cashless transactions solve those problems, advocates say. They also allow Big Brother to track the American consumer’s every move.

COVID-19 hastened the cashless trend. The pandemic inspired fears, largely misguided, that the virus might spread on currency. Many consumers stopped carrying cash, spurring a national coin shortage. -The Hill

Oddly enough, even The Hill can’t admit that COVID-19 didn’t do anything. It has no power to regulate, control, or use propaganda. The ruling class is responsible for trying to panic the masses into doing exactly what they want. Disobedient slaves will not be tolerated and those who are masters are escaping by blaming it on something that isn’t a conscientious being.

We are all about to be barcoded and marked so the master knows exactly what his slaves are doing, when, and where.

“When you pay cash, I give you money, you give me a good, end of story,” said Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst at the ACLU. “If you’re using your credit card for all of your transactions, then data is being collected about an enormous range of your activities, including medical conditions, political donations, sexual activities, how much liquor you buy, how many cigarettes you buy.”

“People have literally been changing the way they pay for goods and services,” said Lee Rainie, director of internet and technology research at Pew. That means they are making themselves easily trackable and traceable and data collection on them is becoming much too simple. Those who use cash can still have a moderate level of privacy. For now…

This doesn’t end with simply having people use debit or credit cards. The endgame and goal is a completely controllable and programmable digital currency.

At some point, the rulers will attempt to roll out the CBDC and they’ll make it look appealing. Sadly, many will fall for it and will become permanent slaves with no chance of escape. It’s up to all of us to know this and resist it at all costs

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

