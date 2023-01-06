The House GOP aims to publicize Joe Biden’s Senate records at the University of Delaware and his records as vice president from the National Archives.

One of the last actions of the outgoing Democratic majority in the House of Representatives was the House Ways and Means Committee’s vote to release six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. They had finally caught their white whale after more than six years of the real estate mogul turned politician refusing to disclose them.

But like the dog that caught the car, the Democrats and their media sympathizers now are not sure what they have, nor are they sure what to do with it. So far, there has been no revelation of criminal activity, improper financial activity with Russia, or anything remotely reaching the nefarious plots of a Lex Luthor supervillain. Once again, their narrative is falling flat.

The House Republicans, meanwhile, are promising a series of investigations into the Biden Administration, various federal agencies’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FBI’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop. But, if they wanted to grab it, there was much more low-hanging fruit. Republicans could, for example, consider the unsealing of Joe Biden’s U.S. […]