DC is irreparable.
Kevin McCarthy as de facto leader of the GOP is all the evidence necessary to realize the Uniparty Swamp is in complete political control. Pockets of opposition that occasionally pop up get burnt and discarded faster than a Hunter Biden crack pipe.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 6, 2023
The GOP is the marginally-less-horrible wing of the Uniparty Swamp. This political cabal owns DC, or to be more accurate, they manage DC and do whatever they’re told when they get calls from Beijing, Davos, or Hell.
American people have absolutely zero influence over DC today.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 6, 2023
The election system is completely corrupted. Legislation is bloated to thousands of pages so politicians can “earn” their payoffs from special interest groups by sneaking in the taxpayer-funded pork. The bureaucratic state is a cesspool.
The McCarthy-run GOP bathes in all this.
Only God can save this nation.
I would never presume to know God’s will, but I would not be shocked if we were annihilated over the unambiguous evil that has been embraced by our leaders in their self-serving pursuits.
Nobody wants to hear this but it’s what we deserve.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 6, 2023
Few in DC deserve our support and even fewer deserve our respect. Unless we can somehow break free from the system, we will always be slaves to it. The system is worse than corrupt. It’s irreparably broken. And that’s the point. They WANT it broken to cover up their ineptitude.
I don’t see a path forward for the United States unless God intervenes.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 6, 2023
AMEN
So, so true……
It says a lot about a self proclaimed leader who insists upon 14 attempts possibly more to gain an office. That person thinks much more about themselves as any normal human being most of whom would have stepped aside after the 2nd or 3rd attempt. Either he pig heatedly demanded surrender of the opposition or he he has made so many deals and promises there is no way he can deliver. If McCarthy wins the US loses because he will not seek justice he will hold hearings and sweep it under the rug. All the while he will demand the gravy train continue unabated.
Spot on!
The only non-violent solution is to stop paying for it. If everyone, or even say 10% of taxpayers, stopped feeding the monster, the monster would dry-up and blow-away. The courts could not handle the cases and speedy trial requirement would collapse the system. Remember the the Patriot (sic) Act, the Freedom (sic) Act and the NDAA all make it a crime to provide money knowing it will go to any of the groups listed on the US State Dept’s list of known terrorist organizations and Uncle Sam has been funding plenty of them. The rule of lenity requires all conflicting laws to be interpreted in ways most favorable to the defendant. If there is a law or laws on the federal books mandating taxes but also laws stating that paying taxes (funding terrorism) is illegal, the rule of lenity would seem to dictate a “not guilty” verdict to all who refuse to feed the monster. I am not a lawyer and do not give legal advice and do not advocate anyone violate any laws. I’m just pointing out what the current situation is.