DC is irreparable.

Kevin McCarthy as de facto leader of the GOP is all the evidence necessary to realize the Uniparty Swamp is in complete political control. Pockets of opposition that occasionally pop up get burnt and discarded faster than a Hunter Biden crack pipe.

The GOP is the marginally-less-horrible wing of the Uniparty Swamp. This political cabal owns DC, or to be more accurate, they manage DC and do whatever they’re told when they get calls from Beijing, Davos, or Hell.

American people have absolutely zero influence over DC today.

The election system is completely corrupted. Legislation is bloated to thousands of pages so politicians can “earn” their payoffs from special interest groups by sneaking in the taxpayer-funded pork. The bureaucratic state is a cesspool.

The McCarthy-run GOP bathes in all this.

Only God can save this nation.

I would never presume to know God’s will, but I would not be shocked if we were annihilated over the unambiguous evil that has been embraced by our leaders in their self-serving pursuits.

Nobody wants to hear this but it’s what we deserve.

Few in DC deserve our support and even fewer deserve our respect. Unless we can somehow break free from the system, we will always be slaves to it. The system is worse than corrupt. It’s irreparably broken. And that’s the point. They WANT it broken to cover up their ineptitude.

I don’t see a path forward for the United States unless God intervenes.

