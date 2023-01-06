The FBI guards doors to the Detroit City Council. / PHOTO: AP ( Ken Silva , Headline USA ) A report released by the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General on the FBI’s shoddy oversight of its operations also alluded to the bureau possibly having employees secretly operating in the media.
The OIG released this report Dec. 20 to little fanfare. Though heavily redacted, the document outlined the FBI’s failures to conduct proper oversight of its undercover activities.
“Short term undercover activities that are not part of a full, authorized operation are not tracked, so the FBI does not have any data on how often these activities occur and for what purpose,” the report said.
“The FBI tracks [undercover operations], but [REDACTED] activity is not tracked, reducing oversight and increasing the risks associated with this activity, including the risk of compromising agents’ safety and the integrity of other ongoing investigations.”
The Washington Times covered these findings, but the OIG audit has otherwise received little attention in the media . Even less attention has been paid to a footnote in the report that alluded to the FBI having undercover employees in the media.
The footnote is on page 20, where the OIG […]
