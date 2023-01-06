Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday declared that the GOP reps “who don’t want to vote for Kevin McCarthy” to become Speaker of the House are “insurrectionists.”

“I probably shouldn’t use that word,” Kilmeade said, walking it back. “Saboteurs,” his co-hosts interjected.

“Saboteurs,” Kilmeade said in the affirmative. Brian Kilmeade’s Freudian slip speaks volumes . They’re all in for the swamp. pic.twitter.com/1frZ20VA9n — First Amemedment (@_the_corner_pub) January 5, 2023 A brief list of Brian Kilmeade’s books: they’re all about a few standing against many, the American Revolution, desperate fights against the odds.

That he’s now attacking the few Republicans taking a stand on principle shows he’s a fraud. He doesn’t believe in what he sells. https://t.co/q5wC62GxUG pic.twitter.com/C1d1xmE0QT — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 5, 2023 The Five co-host Judge Jeanine, who also paints herself as an anti-establishment rebel, attacked Rep. Lauren Boebert and the rest of the anti-McCarthy crew as “egomaniacs.”

“They’re making the Republicans look ridiculous,” Pirro whined. “I like Kevin McCarthy!”

“This is an embarrassment,” she continued. “They’re egomaniacs who’ve got no answers and they ought to just be quiet and just go along with the majority at this point!” Jeanine: Lauren Boebert, with all due respect, the […]