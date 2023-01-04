George Soros / IMAGE: BBC Stories via YouTube State legislatures have not even met yet, and, at a minimum, 100 bills altering election integrity have been filed in only eight states, reported Politico.

Three secretaries of state, elected under the Soros’s strategy and campaign funding, are seeking to transform the electoral process of three key swing states into automatic victories for leftists.

Soros’s secretary of state plan was crafted in 2006 and revived for the 2022 elections in Michigan , Minnesota and Nevada .

The plan, first rolled out in 2006, is to flood the typically unfunded secretary of state races with cash for Democrat candidates, thus ensuring that Democrats control the rules of the election. In 2022 the plan was carried out by the super PAC known as The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, which was projected to spend around $22 million on secretary of state races.

Following the plan, Democrat secretary of state candidates outspent Republican candidates 57 to 1 in 2022 elections. As Democrats were outspending Republicans by massive margins, the mainstream media was losing its collective mind over the possibility that Republicans could win secretary of state races, as previously reported.

The plan worked. Key swing states saw […]