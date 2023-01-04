The FBI arrested two men for sabotaging four electrical power substations in Washington State late last month.

The two men, Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, were caught on surveillance video at the Tacoma facilities.

Thousands lost power after the two suspects set fire to the Puget Sound Energy substation on Christmas Sunday.

“At 7:21 pm, on December 25th, 2022, dispatchers received a call of a fire at the Puget Sound Energy substation at 14320 Kapowsin Hwy E. Deputies, Firefighters and Puget Sound Energy employees responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished and the substation secured. Power was knocked out for homes in Kapowsin and Graham. The suspect(s) gained access to the fenced area and vandalized the equipment which caused the fire. There are no suspects in custody at this time.” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

“This is the 4th incident at a Power Substation in South Pierce County on Christmas Day. All law enforcement agencies in the county have been notified of the incidents and will be monitoring power substations in their area.” the […]