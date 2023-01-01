Former NBA player John Stockton claimed he knows “hundreds” if not “thousands” of professional athletes who have died as a result of taking the experimental COVID-19 injection.
Stockton, former point guard for the Utah Jazz, joined the “Sideline Sanity” podcast for an interview last month to revise an earlier claim he made that over a hundred professional athletes had “dropped dead” due to the vaccine. “I think it’s pretty much on record, there’s 150, I think it’s now over 100 professional athletes dead. Professional athletes, in the prime of their life, dropping dead vaccinated, right on the field of play, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton had said last year.
Now, Stockton doubled down on his claim and even expanded it, claiming he now believes “thousands” of athletes have been killed by the jab.
“I went back and looked; I have names, pictures, faces, where they played,” Stockton told host Michele Tafoya. “I had over 300 at the time, so I felt pretty confident with my 150, and again people had to come out and discuss it. I had the proof in my hands: a piece of paper with the names on it.”
“Now it’s a lot more than […]
