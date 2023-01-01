As Joe Biden pushes for one of his administration’s major goals – much more transgenderism among America’s youth – other nations around the globe are pulling back on their plans to provide those chemicals and body-mutilating surgeries.

According to a new report from CBN, Biden’s Health and Human Services chief, Xavier Becerra, affirmed Biden wants to use taxpayer dollars to provide those body modifications to both minors and adults when their doctors claim the procedures are “medically necessary.”

But, the report said, Sweden now has announced plans to retreat from its scheme to supply transgender treatments.

It is the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare that now has changed its guidelines, conceding that “care has been characterized by both deficiencies in accessibility and a lack of knowledge about the results of the care,” the report revealed.

Sweden previously has stopped allowing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors, and now it is ending mastectomies to minors.

According to CBN, Thomas Linden, of the national board, said,”Young people who suffer from gender dysphoria need to be able to quickly receive an investigation and be offered adequate care measures, based on the health and medical services’ assessments of the care needs. Good psychosocial care is […]