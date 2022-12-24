Editor’s Note: A judge in Arizona dismissed the case to expose voter fraud and return the election process to the people. Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will appeal, but this is the biggest blow against election integrity this cycle. Those of us who know there is massive widespread voter fraud in the United States had pinned our last hopes on this case. Now, it’s time to regroup and determine if there’s any path forward for this nation.

Here’s an article by JD Heyes at Natural News that details some of the bombshells that were dropped during the two-day hearing:

Bombshells Dropped During Kari Lake’s Trial, Revealing How Corrupt Arizona Elections Actually Were

A trial that comes as a result of a major lawsuit filed against Maricopa County, Ariz., election officials by the “losing” GOP gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, has produced several bombshells that, naturally, the garbage mainstream media is refusing to report.

Alternative media journalists and others who are watching the trial closely have already reported a significant number of revelations that appear to prove Lake’s point: Her election was essentially stolen from her the way Donald Trump “lost” the state in 2020.

For instance, Trending Politics correspondent Collin Rugg reported that, on the first day of the trial, she “reveals 42.5 percent of ballots in their random samples were illegal ballots. Things are about to get crazy…”

JUST IN: Kari Lake trial reveals 42.5% of ballots in their random samples were illegal ballots. Things are about to get crazy… — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 21, 2022

The Lake War Room tweeted on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that 48 of the 113 ballots that were reviewed during examination were “19-inch ballots produced on 20-inch paper,” Rugg noted in a post at the outlet.

“This one-inch discrepancy cause[d] chaos on Election day. Causing the mass rejection of these votes as they were attempted to be read through the tabulators,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted.

🚨 48 of 113 ballots reviewed during our examination were 19-inch ballots produced on 20-inch paper. This one-inch discrepancy cause chaos on Election day. Causing the mass rejection of these votes as they were attempted to be read through the tabulators. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 21, 2022

In a separate tweet, the Lake War Room added: “This Is how they disenfranchised Maricopa County voters on Election Day. The ballots were designed to be unable to be read through the machines. This wasn’t an error. It was malice. The process worked exactly as they intended it to.”

Separately, Trending Politics reported:

There was a “bombshell” revelation divulged in court on Thursday in a lawsuit brought by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake against Secretary of State and Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs.

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett confirmed in court that the ballot printer and tabulation errors that sowed widespread chaos in the Arizona election was caused on Election Day.

WATCH:

🚨"Is it your testimony that the printer set changes that led to the so-called "shrink to fit" issue was that done on Election Day?" Maricopa Elections Director Scott Jarrett: "That's correct." He just admitted *under oath* the election was sabotaged🚨pic.twitter.com/wRJs3tnqSg — Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino) December 22, 2022

“Is it your testimony that the printer set changes that led to the so-called ‘shrink to fit’ issue was that done on Election Day?” Kari Lake’s attorney Kurt Olson asked.

“That’s correct,” Jarrett replied.

One user on Twitter indicated that there was no way the improper ballot size could have been because of “error.”

“The expert testified there are only 2 ways for the 19 inch image to have bee projected onto the 20 in ballot which would cause tabulator errors. Both methods require an administrator to change. This could not have happened by chance or error. It was fraud,” the user wrote.

The expert testified there are only 2 ways for the 19 inch image to have bee projected onto the 20 in ballot which would cause tabulator errors. Both methods require an administrator to change. This could not have happened by chance or error. It was fraud. — Keith (@NuEastBeast) December 21, 2022

“Elections Director Scott Jarrett confirms that the printer setting change that led to the mass disenfranchisement of Arizona voters DID occur the morning of election day,” the Kari Lake War Room reported.

Also Thursday, Dec. 22, election modeling expert Richard Baris estimated that some 40,000 voters were disenfranchised on Election Day last month, the vast majority of them Lake supporters. She only “lost” by 17,000 to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who refused to debate during the campaign cycle and who also certified her own victory.

Sources include:

