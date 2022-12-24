Let’s call it what it is. Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House advisor Jared Kushner has ALWAYS been “out” on Trump. He was in the White House to subvert the President’s plans. Sometimes he was a demonic voice in the ear of the President. Other times he wielded perceived power to take direct actions against the Trump agenda. All the while he pretended to be on the side of his father-in-law and the nation while quietly opposing both.

He has officially made his exit from Team Trump, blaming the President getting ambushed at a dinner by Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. Yes, Kushner believes we are all so dimwitted that we would think THIS was the last straw when in reality it was an opportunity for a mentally ill rapper and his controversial friend to get some press.

According to the NY Post:

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former top adviser Jared Kushner has shown no interest in helping the former president navigate a series of storms that threaten to sink his 2024 campaign, according to a new report Friday.

Per New York magazine, since the 76-year-old Trump’s Nov. 22 dinner with anti-semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago became public, Kushner has ignored requests for “help … for public support, even looking for a response” from his father-in-law’s nascent election operation. Meanwhile, the report added, the 41-year-old Kushner has taken to handing out Trump’s phone number for supplicants to call directly rather than act as a go-between.

“He was like, ‘Look, I’m out. I’m really out,’” the outlet quoted a source as saying. Prior to Trump announcing his third consecutive presidential campaign on Nov. 15, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, did not hide their lack of interest in taking part.

The only reason Kushner and Ivanka Trump were anywhere near the White House is because Donald Trump loves his daughter. But his daughter and her globalist husband only loved the power they were given that neither earned. They were born into it and have used their birthrights to destroy this nation.

So no, I’m not buying the idiotic notion that an unscheduled dinner with a couple of guys is what drove Kushner back to his comfort zone as a radical leftist globalist with no talent. He’s just using the dinner as an excuse to move onto his next evil plan.

