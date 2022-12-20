If you are a conservative voter in America today at some point you have to realize you have no representation in the US Senate.
Mitch McConnell has a 33 percent approval rating , the lowest in the US Senate and yet he was reelected as GOP Leader with 37 votes to 10 votes for Senator Scott.
The Senate Republicans REALLY, really hate their base. If Republicans elect the same leaders, then they will have blown the final opportunity they had this election. In 7 of 10 national polls we conducted this year, more Democrats than Republicans had a “very favorable” view of Mitch McConnell. — Rich Baris “The People’s Pundit” (@Peoples_Pundit) November 16, 2022 TRENDING: BREAKING BIG! Kari Lake WINS Right to Bring Election Fraud Case to Trial! – Judge DENIES Motion To Dismiss by Katie Hobbs – Trial to Proceed WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY
And now this…
Senate Republicans, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, have come to an agreement with Democrats on a $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
The bill gives another $44.9 billion to Ukraine — where it disappears into the ether.
The bill also makes it impossible for Americans to challenge a stolen election.Republicans did […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.