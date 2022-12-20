If you are a conservative voter in America today at some point you have to realize you have no representation in the US Senate.

Mitch McConnell has a 33 percent approval rating , the lowest in the US Senate and yet he was reelected as GOP Leader with 37 votes to 10 votes for Senator Scott.

The Senate Republicans REALLY, really hate their base. If Republicans elect the same leaders, then they will have blown the final opportunity they had this election. In 7 of 10 national polls we conducted this year, more Democrats than Republicans had a "very favorable" view of Mitch McConnell. — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) November 16, 2022

And now this…

Senate Republicans, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, have come to an agreement with Democrats on a $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The bill gives another $44.9 billion to Ukraine — where it disappears into the ether.

The bill also makes it impossible for Americans to challenge a stolen election.Republicans did […]