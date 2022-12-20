Image: Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, YouTube Screenshots Elon Musk today summed up the latest #TwitterFiles dump by dropping a bombshell on what the evidence shows occurred prior to his takeover.
In the latest dump, (Part 7), one tweet from journalist Michael Shellenberger shows an email from February 2021.
“The FBI’s influence campaign may have been helped by the fact that it was paying Twitter millions of dollars for its staff time,” Shellenberger summed it up.
Shellenberger revealed that an associate of Jim Baker (who was fired earlier this month by Musk) said in the email, “I am happy to report we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!”
Commentator Dave Rubin declared in a quote tweet of Shellenberger, “Holy sheep sh*t. The government was actually paying Twitter to censor people.”
“ @elonmusk , maybe there is a way to make Twitter profitable! (Though will cost you your soul.)” Rubin suggested.Musk retweeted Rubin’s tweet and then added in a separate quote tweet that he believes the government was or is paying, “Other social media companies too, not just Twitter.” In a quote tweet of the first tweet Shellenberger made in regards to the dump, Musk said, “Government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from […]
