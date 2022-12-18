Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Kyrsten Sinema’s departure from the Democrat Party rocked the Senate earlier this month. While she will still be voting with them and is likely to support Chuck Schumer’s status as Senate Majority Leader, it has made many leftist pundits concerned. Now, another Democrat has expressed reservations about his party’s direction.

Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia said Sunday he’ll “let you know later what I decide to do.” It appears to be a ploy to get his energy policies that benefit his constituents back in play after he got shafted in a deal to support the Inflation Reduction Act. According to Axios:

Manchin told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that he would wait and see how the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act “plays out.”

“If people are trying to stop something from doing so much good because of politics, thinking that somebody else will get credit for it, let’s see how that plays out,” Manchin said. “I’ll let you know later what I decide to do, but right now I have no intention of changing anything.”

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

Manchin’s remarks come after Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-Ariz.) announced this month that she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent, sending shockwaves throughout the Senate.

Manchin released a statement last week criticizing the Senate’s failure to pass his energy permitting reform amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, saying: “I serve West Virginians and the American people with an independent voice, not a political party.”

The dynamic here puts Democrats in an awkward position. If they meet his demands and work in his pro-energy policies into legislation, they will get lambasted by the radical progressive wing of the party. If they don’t, they could lose him.

For Manchin’s part, he doesn’t seem eager to leave the party that has kept him in power for decades. This seems to be more of a bargaining tool than a real threat, but nothing appears to be off the table.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker