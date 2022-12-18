Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Was it the jabs? The question has been popping up more frequently in recent months as young and otherwise healthy people continue to die suddenly with no cause of death listed. The latest victim of the Covid “vaccine” era is a man whose job was to get as many jabs into as many Canadian arms as possible.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

The Director of Parliamentary Affairs at Health Canada, who oversaw the country’s response to Covid-19 and the rollout of the vaccine, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 35. Adam Exton, a long-time Liberal Party organizer, died suddenly on Friday, December 9th, according to his family.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Adam Exton announce his passing on December 9th, 2022 at the age of 35 in Ottawa, Ontario. Much loved son of Wendy Exton, brother of Bradley Exton (Ellen Wessel) and son of Allan Exton. He will also be deeply missed by his loving girlfriend, Reesha, as well as his many cousins, aunts, uncles and grandmother, Bette Readman,” his obituary reads.

“As a young person, Adam became actively involved in politics and had a passion for public service and volunteering in the community. In 2012, Adam won the Ontario Young Liberal Volunteer of the Year Award. He received a degree in political science from the University of Toronto. Adam spent many years working at various levels of government, eventually holding the position of Director of Parliamentary Affairs at Health Canada.”

As usual, nobody in corporate media is even asking about the victim’s vaccine status. “News” reports follow the same basic formula — declare the death happened, note that the cause is unknown, then go straight into quotes from friends and family while ignoring the oddity of so many people dying unexpectedly.

Most in alternative media avoid these stories. Nearly everyone in conservative media pretends the stories don’t exist. Corporate media… zip. We will keep asking if it was the jabs since so few are these days.

