For the last three years, I’ve witnessed varying degrees of interest among patriots in fighting medical tyranny. It was disappointing in the beginning of the Covid lockdowns to see so many comply with them. Objections were noted but I’ll never forget the embarrassment of participating in a local rally to fight the lockdowns. Thousands of people claimed they were coming. But on that day I saw more reporters than patriots actually show up; the organizers didn’t even need their bullhorn.

As people got fed up we started seeing more pushback. By mid-2021 the protests and legal battles were ramping up. While it wasn’t nearly as loud as I would have hoped, it was better than the previous year.

2022 saw a tipping point in the beginning, then a sudden drop. Once face mask mandates were pulled ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many who were actively fighting started declaring victory and moving onto other concerns. Today, the general sentiment in the freedom movement is that medical tyranny is still an issue but not anywhere close to the top priority. This, to me, is a huge mistake.

As Lew Rockwell noted in a recent article, there will be a massive resurgence in draconian policies that will accompany another round of Pandemic Panic Theater. The ongoing push for a Pandemic Treaty that most conservatives seem to incorrectly think is dead is likely going to bear fruit for globalists as early as this month. Our healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructures are strained far worse today than they were at the height of the Covid scare. Medical tyranny is about to rear its ugly head in a way that is far worse than what we saw the last three years. It’s imperative that we keep fighting and prepare to escalate our battle plans going forward.

We need lawsuits. Lots and lots of lawsuits. We need organization, preparation, and increased awareness. These may sound like standard “words without actions” which bugs me to death, but until we see more of their moves manifesting we’re stuck with speculation. As much as I’d love to give direction on actions we should take, I’m stuck with words and awareness alone until tyranny strikes. As someone who can’t wait around while the world happens around me, I’m focusing on making sure as many people as possible are aware of the subtle moves we’re seeing toward surging oppression. If we wait to tell everyone after it starts getting worse, we’ll already be far behind. That’s why today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show is dedicated to making sure people know the fight isn’t over. Not by a long shot.

Here’s the show followed by an excellent write-up by Lew Rockwell.

The Battle to End Covid Tyranny Isn’t Over Yet

We need to be careful to avoid declaring victory over Covid tyranny. You may have thought that with the worldwide protests against mask mandates and lockdowns, and the deaths attributable to the vaccine poisons, our enemies would at least give us a break. But of course they’re not. They are planning a new fake “Covid wave” with more lockdowns, mask mandates, and deadly vaccines. In short, global tyranny.

Information is coming in all the time about the criminal folly of brain-dead Biden and “Dr. Death” Fauci’s policy. For example, a renowned oncologist, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, wrote an open letter to a leading British medical journal warning that the vaccines cause cancer: “Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist practising in the UK, recently wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, urging the journal that harmful effects of Covid injections be ‘aired and debated immediately’ because cancers and other diseases are rapidly progressing among ‘boosted’ people.

Dr. Dalgleish is a Professor of Oncology at St George’s, University of London. His letter to Dr. Kamran Abbasi, the Editor in Chief of the BMJ, was written in support of a colleague’s plea to Dr. Abbasi that the BMJ make valid informed consent for Covid vaccination a priority topic.

Read Prof. Dalgleish’s letter below:

Dear Kamran Abbasi, Covid no longer needs a vaccine programme given the average age of death of Covid in the UK is 82 and from all other causes is 81 and falling. The link with clots, myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes is now well accepted, as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy. (We predicted these side effects in our June 2020 QRBD article Sorensen et al. 2020, as the blast analysis revealed 79% homologies to human epitopes, especially PF4 and myelin.) However, there is now another reason to halt all vaccine programmes. As a practising oncologist I am seeing people with stable disease rapidly progress after being forced to have a booster, usually so they can travel. Even within my own personal contacts I am seeing B cell-based disease after the boosters. They describe being distinctly unwell a few days to weeks after the booster – one developing leukaemia, two work colleagues Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and an old friend who has felt like he has had Long Covid since receiving his booster and who, after getting severe bone pain, has been diagnosed as having multiple metastases from a rare B cell disorder. I am experienced enough to know that these are not the coincidental anecdotes that many suggest, especially as the same pattern is being seen in Germany, Australia and the USA. The reports of innate immune suppression after mRNA for several weeks would fit, as all these patients to date have melanoma or B cell based cancers, which are very susceptible to immune control – and that is before the reports of suppressor gene suppression by mRNA in laboratory experiments. This must be aired and debated immediately. Angus Dalgleish MD FRACP FRCP FRCPath FMedSci “

In Italy, a clinic has been opened to treat people injured by the vaccines: “A private medical clinic has opened in Lucca, Italy that is devoted to caring for patients who have been injured by the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinic was opened by a group of doctors and health workers who were recently reinstated to their positions after newly-elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government removed discriminatory legislation that barred vaccine-free Italians from working in healthcare.

n Italian medical rights group celebrated the clinic as ‘helpful’ and ‘welcoming,’ but a left-wing political party from Tuscany has attempted to pressure the mayor of Lucca to publicly disavow the clinic seeking to help heal those suffering from COVID vaccine injuries.

The local Partito Democratico (Democratic Party) released a statement saying ‘we believe the mayor needs to take a position, and distance himself from what is happening on this front in our city.’

The statement was made even after the party admitted that the group who started the clinic did so with the intention of helping the vaccine-injured, and that the group also wanted doctors to have freedom of conscience protections when practicing medicine.

Italy has flipped the script on COVID restrictions since the election of Meloni, who has admitted that Italy had the ‘most restrictive anti-COVID measures in the entire Western world,’ but was still ‘among the countries with the highest numbers of deaths and infections.’ She vowed that her government ‘will not replicate that pattern in any way,’ promising to never ‘limit fundamental freedoms.’

Under previous Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the then left-wing government had enacted severe measures against Italians who chose not to take the COVID jab, restricting them from many aspects of public life under the guise of the ‘Super Green Pass.’

Under the restrictions, all Italians were required to be jabbed or provide proof that they had previously recovered from COVID in order to work, and all those over 50 years old had to be vaccinated or they would be fined by the government on a monthly basis.

In response, Italians protested in massive numbers, and it is believed that support swelled for the populist Meloni as a result of her opposition to such measures.” See this.

But Fauci isn’t changing his plans. He still wants more of the same policies that have caused disaster. As Kiark Barnes notes.” There’s no ambiguity about hegemon USA’s angel of death and human misery, its modern-day Joseph Mengele. Since the early 1980s, more monster than man Fauci’s anti-public health history has been pockmarked by crimes against humanity.

He transformed US public health regulation ‘into an incubator for’ Pharma profiteering and his own self-enrichment, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explained — at the expense of healthcare as it should be.

Throughout the US/West, sickness is prioritized over wellness because the latter is unprofitable. In response to his announced December retirement as NIAID head and chief Biden regime medical fraudster, GOP Rep. Steve Scalise said the following:

‘Congressional (Dems) refused to hold a single hearing on (all things flu/covid or (the Biden regime) financial involvement in gain-of-function research.’ ‘That will change when House Republicans take the majority next year.’ Fauci will be subpoenaed to testify ‘before Congress under oath (to explain) wrongful mandates (he was involved in) impos(ing) on Americans.’

During his time in government, the US became one of the developed world’s least healthy societies.

Americans have shorter lifespans, more illnesses and injuries — despite around double the per capita amount spent on healthcare compared to other developed countries.

In cahoots with Pharma, large hospital chains, and insurers, US ruling regimes — especially Dem-controlled ones — prioritize profits at the expense of health. Pre-Thanksgiving weekend, Missouri and Louisiana AGs, Eric Schmitt and Jeff Landry respectively, deposed Fauci at length. While his testimony is sealed at this time, Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and attorney John Burns were present to witness his deposition first hand.

They watched him ‘squirm, stall and lie for seven hours,’ GT reported, adding:

‘(T)he sheer volume of things (he) “couldn’t recall,” along with his obvious attempts at providing misleading and deceptive responses damned his testimony.’ His public life has been pockmarked by Big Lies and mass deception about all things public health with intent to harm it over the other way around. He admitted that China’s January 2020 (health and freedom-destroying) lockdown got him to push the same thing on mind-manipulated Americans. He admitted privately that masks don’t work but pushed their use anyway. Earlier he infamously claimed to ‘represent science.”

During his deposition, he falsely claimed that failure to follow the (fabricated) official narrative on all things flu/covid ‘encourages people to avoid lifesaving interventions (that) result in the unnecessary death of people whose lives would have been saved’ — a bald-faced Big Lie.

He argued against use of known safe and effective protocols to push health-destroying kill shots.

In response to his deposition, AG Landry — now LA senator-elect — said the following:

‘It was amazing to spend 7 hours (with the) man who single-handedly wrecked the US economy (and lives of millions of Americans) based on (what he falsely called) science.’ Then while under oath, he couldn’t ‘recall practically anything dealing with his (flu/covid) response.’

And this from AG Schmitt:

The only 2020 science was politicized to dump Trump.

According to Fauci’s perversion of reality:

‘The rest of us “don’t have the ability” to determine what’s best for ourselves.’ ‘This is the…guy who locked our country down and ruined countless lives and livelihoods.’

Schmitt called him a ‘tinpot tyrant,’ a medical fraudster.

And as NIAIA head, he’s the highest paid US official — $480,654 his most recent salary, his pension to be $375,211.” https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/11/no_author/more-monster-than-man-faucis-last-hurrah/

We don’t have to take this lying down. As Gary Barnett says, mass resistance can be effective. “Amazing things are happening today, but still few are paying attention. This is a travesty, because the importance of any and all resistance to the state, any state, if embraced, can only lead to a freer world. This country and the world, have fallen into slavery voluntarily, and therefore have accepted the status quo that is serfdom, instead of clinging to and supporting all manner of dissent as necessary for the survival of man. This truth is avoided by most in order to supposedly get along without conflict, but the conflict only grows in this environment of passivity. When the conflict grows due to the masses lack of courage and indifference, the way is cleared for the destruction of freedom.

At this stage of the game, those who have chosen to rule are winning in the effort to own and control the earth, but that could change overnight. The China model that was supported, funded, and built by the U.S. and western nations, and has been emulated by the West these past few years, is beginning to crumble. This may be the most important event taking place in our world today, but how many are paying attention? How many are being fooled and brainwashed to ignore or condemn instead of applaud, the efforts by the Chinese citizens who are showing much more courage under extreme threat than this apathetic American citizenry has even considered?

Remember the lockdown imprisonment here and around the world. Remember the loss of the ability to sustain yourselves and your families. Remember the oxygen-stealing masks and the distancing from loved ones, friends, and neighbors. Remember the mandates concerning the most important aspects of life. Remember the shutdown of the economy, and the following criminal theft that is inflation. Remember the massive push to inject state-forced bioweapon poison into all. Remember the psychological terror that was perpetrated by the state for a fraudulent ‘pandemic’ that never existed. Remember all the lies, propaganda, suicides, and all the deaths that have been due to the toxic poison purposely foisted on this and other populations. Remember all this and more, and never forget.

I have never thought that protest in and of itself was a way to gain freedom, because in essence, protest is normally a way to beg your master for relief instead of taking and keeping your freedom. With that said, much of the Chinese population of normal working people, are out en masse attempting to force out the ruling class in order to gain their liberty from such mass oppression. Consider that the political and enforcement arms of that government are evil, and much more dangerous to their citizenry than is the government in this country, (at least for the time being) yet those brave people are taking great risk to stop the insanity that is the state, while the U.S. population sits on their arses doing little or nothing to help themselves.

Full and total support, and loudly I might add, should be given to these brave people in China who are attempting to upend the ruling communist system built mostly by the same United States that has abused its people in much the same manner. In fact, most of the West has lauded Chinese rulers for their terroristic lockdowns, and claimed it should be the model of the world during the fake manufactured ‘covid’ scam that was used to subdue this world. Consider the totalitarian regimes in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Canada, the U.K., the U.S., and most of the rest of the planet. who brutalized their own citizens simply to gain power and control over them.

The mainstream media whores have ignored all the protests in Europe and other parts of the world, while covering up the true intent that was a fight for freedom and individual sovereignty. All dissent has been purposely marginalized, hidden, covered up, lied about, or misrepresented, in order to stifle any resistance in their own countries. But now they (rulers) are scared, and it is the Chinese people who have instilled that fear in the claimed masters, the powerful ruling ‘elite,’ and governments everywhere. This is a courageous achievement that should be lauded, and copied in order to bring much more fear to the political class of monsters that reside in the protected halls of governments everywhere. The courage and passion of resistance lives and breathes today in China, and all should not only pay attention, but should also oust their own governments as well.

What is going on in China today concerning its people’s desire to stop this outrageous tyranny, is in my opinion, the most important event to date concerning the brutal takeover by every government on earth of its own people. The vast importance of this mass resistance is incalculable, and deserves to be accepted and discussed openly, not hidden by the state’s pawns in the CIA-controlled media.

The China model is desired by all other states, and should be exposed. China has built the largest and most advanced surveillance state in history, and there is only one reason for such an atrocious system as this; it is to capture and fully control every single individual and society in that country. The world rulers are watching closely, because they all desire that same system. The West is following China in that it wants to mirror the tyranny there, by claiming that power and control leads to the ‘safety’ of the masses. This is an absurd lie of course, but this is the essence of the plot to gain total control.

How many have been brutalized due the state efforts to lockdown and imprison their populations. How many have succumbed to the psychological and mental torture created and implemented by the state? How many have died due the totalitarian response to a planned fake ’emergency,’ and how many have been murdered? How many have lost all connection with their families and friends? How many are starving or are on the cusp of losing all they have gained? How many more will die this winter due to the evil governing systems that have intentionally orchestrated food and energy shortages around the world? How many people will be finished off when the monetary system is completely taken over, cash is eliminated, and all transactions are controlled by the technocrats?

We have a great opportunity here to see what mass resistance can accomplish. The Chinese people, not their government, should be supported, their efforts should be acknowledged, and their plight should be shouted from the rooftops, so that others can see why dissent is so vital to freedom. The powerful are running scared, and they should know the full terror of fear that they so consciously and callously inflicted on the rest of us. They deserve nothing less!

The opportunity before us is obvious. Shun this heinous government and all its supporters, do not comply, do not succumb to orders and mandates, do not allow any more restrictions, and gain the courage to fight back against this evil state instead of voting for and begging those tyrants lording over you for relief.”

We can do it, if only we try!

